Swashbuckler

A one eared Spanish swashbuckler with a particular affinity for the explosive arts. In a past life he plied his trade selling fireworks, but a series of impulsive and unwise business decisions, let him to the dark Caribbean, where he barely escaped with his life from an island inhabited by cannibals. He carries the reminders of that fateful encounter with him, a broken set of manacles, and gaping hole where his right ear used to be. Recently he has fallen in among the pirates of Nassau, and was notably part of the expedition to the temple of Poseidon, which saw the retrieval of the horn that could summon the Kraken.