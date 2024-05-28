Lucas Hernandez (kratusofdevon)

Swashbuckler

A one eared Spanish swashbuckler with a particular affinity for the explosive arts. In a past life he plied his trade selling fireworks, but a series of impulsive and unwise business decisions, let him to the dark Caribbean, where he barely escaped with his life from an island inhabited by cannibals. He carries the reminders of that fateful encounter with him, a broken set of manacles, and gaping hole where his right ear used to be. Recently he has fallen in among the pirates of Nassau, and was notably part of the expedition to the temple of Poseidon, which saw the retrieval of the horn that could summon the Kraken.

Winter 1715

  • Set out of Nassau to hunt prizes but was captured by the Spanish. Was brought in front of Governor Torres who gave them a proposition. Retrieve the Horn of Poseidon or die. Choose to retrieve the Horn. The crew used it's powers to destroy a Spanish Man-o-War and get away.

  • Key Made of Water

  • Map to an Unknown Place

June 13/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die

