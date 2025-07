Vessel Name Ghost-Cat Type Galleon Captain Squid Current HP 3* Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Cargo Slot 5 Cargo Slot 6 Upgrades

Ship's Log

The Ghost-Cat ghostly galleon captained by a man simply named Squid.

*Appears to be a barely-floating Galleon with 3hp until you get closer.

They owe the Brethren of the Coast a favor after being freed from the Spanish June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor.