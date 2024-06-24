Locations
NPCs
Logs etc here:
Summer 1715
our 3 ships The Ghost of Tigereye (Sloop), Carrion Gull (Sloop) Perro-Hueso (Sloop) raided a Spanish convoy led by The Revenant, a Spanish galleon
Saved the Ghost Cat, and the Hunsi Kanso
Planted false intelligence that led Governor Torres to believe that the fountain of youth was on Carlitos's Rest (which is actually a death trap with a pool of acid)
Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac found a chest with 10,000s worth of coins onboard the Revenant.
Infiltrated the San Philipe as the fleet departed to Carlito's rest from Havana.
A hundred Spaniards disembark on the island. They are quickly assaulted by creatures of Earth and Sand, immune to mundane weapons.
A dozen souls return to the San Phillipe on three rowboats, bringing their admiral to safety.
They are chained up together to witness the Spanish Admiral Piett executed by hanging by the ship's mast.
Gov Torres still wants the fountain of youth, but blames his admiral's cowardice.
Party ends up imprisoned in Havana, but eventually jailbroken.
(there were another 200 Spaniards who disembarked after the execution post-session. We can determine what happened to those poor souls... but that will be another tale)
Bill - harbormaster
Kratusofdevon | Lucas Hernandez Kratus aka Lucas- Captain of Ghost of Tiger Eye
Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack Dante- Zeke captain of Carrion gull
Jed | Dirty J Jed - Dirty J captain of Perro-Hueso (formerly Biggle's Lament)
Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac Charlotte- Evangeline the landlubber*
Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” Max -Jimmy Buckets the cabin-boy
Relevant locations:
Nassau Town
Havana
Carlitos's Rest
Relevant NPC's
Salty Rob (the Breathren of the Coast funded the operation)
Governor Torres
Relevant Ships
Ghost of Tiger Eye Repainted the Ghost to the color of tiger's eye. (3 week break in-world)
Carrion Gull
Perro-Hueso
The Ghost-Cat* ghostly galleon captained by a man simply named Squid. They owe the Brethren of the Coast a favor after being freed from the Spanish.
Hunsi Kanso* a mysterious Longboat with a flag depicting a simple white field with a black line through the centre (Tokugawa Shogunate). The crew is mute. How did that get here?!
The Revenant* - Spanish galleon. this ship looks like it's been through hell. One of the few treasure ships that survived the trip to Havana. Raided for its best treasure by a Republic raiding party.
San Phillipe *- Ship of the line. gov Torres' personal vessel when he goes on missions. Led the ill fated and short lived campaign to Carlito's Rest in Summer of 1715. It is now considered cursed after its former captain was hanged from the ship's mast in a public execution by Gov Torres.
The Acid Pool
by Charlotte aka Evangeline
Three ships sailed swiftly in the dark
A plot between them all
In fog they flew
Secrets they knew
To plot a governor’s fall
Three captains and two sailors new
The galleon they approach
A rising sun
and ghostly one
As ships from starboard broached
Oh won’t you come take a dip by your resolve You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
And your body shall dissolve
Some captains fought above the deck
As other slipped below
A note to store
And ring for sure
And treasure chest to go
With fancy footwork flying
And blades and guns held high The ships took off
And with a cough
The plot was set off high
Oh won’t you come take a dip in this new isle You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
As your organs turn to bile
When months had passed our valiant crew
Had slipped upon a boat
Disguised as Spanish
They did vanish
But gov’ner had their note
He set off to their island far And the trap was set
For soon he’d land
On cursed sand
And vengeance they would get
Oh won’t you come take a dip beyond the stones
You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
As your flesh peels off the bones
Towards the island crew suspect
That something here was cursed
With omens bad
And ghostly lad
Some Spaniards feared the worst
But courage did not leave our friends
As they did travel on
But digging was
A risk because
The earth attacked our throng
Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the pond
You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
As your eyes and eyelids bond
Our friends they fled as with these beasts
The odds of vict’ry went
The fle’ers fled
And admiral’s head
Across the ship was sent
And they thought towards the end
'Though governor won’t swim The bounty’s laid
And Admiral slayed
I guess this is a win
Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the pool
You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
As your body turns to gruel
Back in town they were lock up
All pirates and the crew
But picked their lock
And with that knock
Escaped the gallows too
But now we know the governor knows
So when the island’s tamed
We’ll try once more
Upon that shore
And he will come again
Oh won’t you come take a dip beyond the shore
You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
And Spaniards rule no more
Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the blue
You shall not age
Your clock has stopped
Our revenge will come to you
kratusofdevon
OP
— 06/19/2024 8:02 PM
Captain's Log: June 1715
The streets of Nassau have been generous, providing a motley crew for my perilous venture. Two sloops join the Ghost as we set sail, our hearts burning for silver, yes, but more sweet, revenge.
Captain's Log: Late June 1715
A galleon, The Revenant, heavy with treasure, fell for our ruse. Like ghosts, we danced around the lumbering beast, while unforeseen spectral allies led the charge to board her. Jè planted the map while Evangeline liberated the silver, securing a bounty that legends are made of. Our trap for Governor Torres is set, the bait of eternal youth too tantalizing for him to ignore.
Captain's Log: Early July 1715
Rumors swirl through Havana's streets like a tempest, stirring Governor Torres' vanity. We watch, hidden in plain sight, as he takes the bait, safe aboard his flagship as it cuts through the sea towards Carlitos' rest.
Captain's Log: Mid-July 1715
A misfortune onshore; young Evangeline is maimed, the rest imprisoned. I remain aboard, orchestrating our next move, perhaps the brethren could be enjoined to stage a rescue when we reach Havana.
Captain's Log: Late July 1715
The first harpoon has struck true in the Spanish white whale. Torres, ensnared by dreams of youth, longs to follow our false map into the jungle's heart. This is the period of greatest delicacy as we wear down our prize.