Summer 1715

(there were another 200 Spaniards who disembarked after the execution post-session. We can determine what happened to those poor souls... but that will be another tale)

Bill - harbormaster

Kratusofdevon | Lucas Hernandez Kratus aka Lucas- Captain of Ghost of Tiger Eye

Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack Dante- Zeke captain of Carrion gull

Jed | Dirty J Jed - Dirty J captain of Perro-Hueso (formerly Biggle's Lament)

Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac Charlotte- Evangeline the landlubber*

Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” Max -Jimmy Buckets the cabin-boy

Relevant locations:

Nassau Town

Havana

Carlitos's Rest

Relevant NPC's

Salty Rob (the Breathren of the Coast funded the operation)

Governor Torres

Relevant Ships

Ghost of Tiger Eye Repainted the Ghost to the color of tiger's eye. (3 week break in-world)

Carrion Gull

Perro-Hueso

The Ghost-Cat* ghostly galleon captained by a man simply named Squid. They owe the Brethren of the Coast a favor after being freed from the Spanish.

Hunsi Kanso* a mysterious Longboat with a flag depicting a simple white field with a black line through the centre (Tokugawa Shogunate). The crew is mute. How did that get here?!

The Revenant* - Spanish galleon. this ship looks like it's been through hell. One of the few treasure ships that survived the trip to Havana. Raided for its best treasure by a Republic raiding party.

San Phillipe *- Ship of the line. gov Torres' personal vessel when he goes on missions. Led the ill fated and short lived campaign to Carlito's Rest in Summer of 1715. It is now considered cursed after its former captain was hanged from the ship's mast in a public execution by Gov Torres.

The Acid Pool

by Charlotte aka Evangeline



Three ships sailed swiftly in the dark

A plot between them all

In fog they flew

Secrets they knew

To plot a governor’s fall

Three captains and two sailors new

The galleon they approach

A rising sun

and ghostly one

As ships from starboard broached

Oh won’t you come take a dip by your resolve You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

And your body shall dissolve

Some captains fought above the deck

As other slipped below

A note to store

And ring for sure

And treasure chest to go

With fancy footwork flying

And blades and guns held high The ships took off

And with a cough

The plot was set off high

Oh won’t you come take a dip in this new isle You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

As your organs turn to bile

When months had passed our valiant crew

Had slipped upon a boat

Disguised as Spanish

They did vanish

But gov’ner had their note

He set off to their island far And the trap was set

For soon he’d land

On cursed sand

And vengeance they would get

Oh won’t you come take a dip beyond the stones

You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

As your flesh peels off the bones

Towards the island crew suspect

That something here was cursed

With omens bad

And ghostly lad

Some Spaniards feared the worst

But courage did not leave our friends

As they did travel on

But digging was

A risk because

The earth attacked our throng

Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the pond

You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

As your eyes and eyelids bond

Our friends they fled as with these beasts

The odds of vict’ry went

The fle’ers fled

And admiral’s head

Across the ship was sent

And they thought towards the end

'Though governor won’t swim The bounty’s laid

And Admiral slayed

I guess this is a win

Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the pool

You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

As your body turns to gruel

Back in town they were lock up

All pirates and the crew

But picked their lock

And with that knock

Escaped the gallows too

But now we know the governor knows

So when the island’s tamed

We’ll try once more

Upon that shore

And he will come again

Oh won’t you come take a dip beyond the shore

You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

And Spaniards rule no more

Oh won’t you come take a dip inside the blue

You shall not age

Your clock has stopped

Our revenge will come to you

Captain's Log: June 1715

The streets of Nassau have been generous, providing a motley crew for my perilous venture. Two sloops join the Ghost as we set sail, our hearts burning for silver, yes, but more sweet, revenge.

Captain's Log: Late June 1715

A galleon, The Revenant, heavy with treasure, fell for our ruse. Like ghosts, we danced around the lumbering beast, while unforeseen spectral allies led the charge to board her. Jè planted the map while Evangeline liberated the silver, securing a bounty that legends are made of. Our trap for Governor Torres is set, the bait of eternal youth too tantalizing for him to ignore.

Captain's Log: Early July 1715

Rumors swirl through Havana's streets like a tempest, stirring Governor Torres' vanity. We watch, hidden in plain sight, as he takes the bait, safe aboard his flagship as it cuts through the sea towards Carlitos' rest.

Captain's Log: Mid-July 1715

A misfortune onshore; young Evangeline is maimed, the rest imprisoned. I remain aboard, orchestrating our next move, perhaps the brethren could be enjoined to stage a rescue when we reach Havana.

Captain's Log: Late July 1715

The first harpoon has struck true in the Spanish white whale. Torres, ensnared by dreams of youth, longs to follow our false map into the jungle's heart. This is the period of greatest delicacy as we wear down our prize.