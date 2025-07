Vessel Name The Revenant Type Galleon Captain Current HP 65/65 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Cargo Slot 5 Cargo Slot 6 Upgrades

Ship's Log

The Revenant* - Spanish galleon. this ship looks like it's been through hell. One of the few treasure ships that survived the trip to Havana. Raided for its best treasure by a Republic raiding party in summer 1715 June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor.