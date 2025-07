Vessel Name Type Ship of the Line Captain Current HP 95 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades

Governor Torres personal vessel when he goes on missions. Led the ill fated and short lived campaign to Carlitos's Rest in Summer of 1715. It is now considered cursed after its former captain was hanged from the ship's mast in a public execution by Gov Torres.

June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor