Carlitos's Rest
Sessions:
Summary:
I: Pirates discover the uncharted “living” island of Carlitos Rest
II: Crew name island after The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes, the misson’s captain who met his end on the island
III: Pirates attempt to convince Governor Torres that the acid pool at the centre of the island is the Fountain of Youth
IV: Spanish crew attempts to make island safe enough for Governor Torres to visit the pool but fail, resulting in mass casualties
This storyline ends here and was never concluded