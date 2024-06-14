Sessions:

Summary:

I: Pirates discover the uncharted “living” island of Carlitos Rest

II: Crew name island after The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes, the misson’s captain who met his end on the island

III: Pirates attempt to convince Governor Torres that the acid pool at the centre of the island is the Fountain of Youth

IV: Spanish crew attempts to make island safe enough for Governor Torres to visit the pool but fail, resulting in mass casualties

This storyline ends here and was never concluded