June 13th/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die
Crew

Locations

NPCs

GM Report

  • GOAL: Follow a found map to discover what is hidden by an odd riddle

  • For Tela Fafane to reveal what she knows of the island's location the crew promised to bring her a type of turtle that lives in acidic waters upon the island

  • Found the small, hidden island which the crew discover to be an actual living island

  • Encounters

    • a giant crab that would impale victims onto it's spike-covered back for it's children to feed upon

    • three-headed monkeys trying to steal the shiny objects carried by the crew

    • carnivorous vines

    • a dried out corpse from a previous expedition

    • large monkey-flesh eating turtles that reside in a pool of acid

    • a humongous lava rock arm reaching out of an umber red lake, swatting away any who approach, and keeping adventurers from the treasure covered island at the lake's center

  • The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes met his end in the mouths of a three-headed monkey, only to rise later as a skeleton

  • The crew fled the island, unwilling to face down the lava-rock arm, and left behind a grotto full of treasure. But they did seize one of the turtles Tela Fafane desired

  • The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes chose to remain behind on the island, passing captainship of Perro-Hueso (Sloop) to Jed | Dirty J