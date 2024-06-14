GOAL: Follow a found map to discover what is hidden by an odd riddle

For Tela Fafane to reveal what she knows of the island's location the crew promised to bring her a type of turtle that lives in acidic waters upon the island

Found the small, hidden island which the crew discover to be an actual living island

Encounters a giant crab that would impale victims onto it's spike-covered back for it's children to feed upon

three-headed monkeys trying to steal the shiny objects carried by the crew

carnivorous vines

a dried out corpse from a previous expedition

large monkey-flesh eating turtles that reside in a pool of acid

a humongous lava rock arm reaching out of an umber red lake, swatting away any who approach, and keeping adventurers from the treasure covered island at the lake's center

The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes met his end in the mouths of a three-headed monkey, only to rise later as a skeleton