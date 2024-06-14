Crew
Locations
NPCs
GM Report
GOAL: Follow a found map to discover what is hidden by an odd riddle
For Tela Fafane to reveal what she knows of the island's location the crew promised to bring her a type of turtle that lives in acidic waters upon the island
Found the small, hidden island which the crew discover to be an actual living island
Encounters
a giant crab that would impale victims onto it's spike-covered back for it's children to feed upon
three-headed monkeys trying to steal the shiny objects carried by the crew
carnivorous vines
a dried out corpse from a previous expedition
large monkey-flesh eating turtles that reside in a pool of acid
a humongous lava rock arm reaching out of an umber red lake, swatting away any who approach, and keeping adventurers from the treasure covered island at the lake's center
The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes met his end in the mouths of a three-headed monkey, only to rise later as a skeleton
The crew fled the island, unwilling to face down the lava-rock arm, and left behind a grotto full of treasure. But they did seize one of the turtles Tela Fafane desired
The Captain | Salty Seadog | Carlitos Alejandro Fuentes chose to remain behind on the island, passing captainship of Perro-Hueso (Sloop) to Jed | Dirty J