Dead Tom (Cubthulhu)
/

ZEALOT

embedded image

An impulsive shaman who bears the marked of a cursed individual on his left shoulder. They have witnessed their crew being murdered by the undead, leaving him alive for a particular reason. Dressed in leather armor and a bandolier, he's armed with a few throwing knives and a cat o' nine tails incase the dead come back to finish the job. Counting is his jam though, he counts everything - a good pirate to have around a horde of treasure and a group of pirates

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

June 13/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

POWERED BY
LegendKeeper Logo