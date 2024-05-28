Dead Tom (Cubthulhu)
Dead Tom (Cubthulhu)
ZEALOT
An impulsive shaman who bears the marked of a cursed individual on his left shoulder. They have witnessed their crew being murdered by the undead, leaving him alive for a particular reason. Dressed in leather armor and a bandolier, he's armed with a few throwing knives and a cat o' nine tails incase the dead come back to finish the job. Counting is his jam though, he counts everything - a good pirate to have around a horde of treasure and a group of pirates
