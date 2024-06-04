CREW
SUMMARY
Given the Carrion Gull (Sloop) on loan by the Brethren, Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay (Brett-o-d) was voted Captain
Met with Tela Fafane, the local witch, on the docks before sailing out. They were given a jar of MERMAID SCALE Relics, enough for the crew in exchange for locating a specific chest with a Half-Moon symbol on top for her. Contents unknown.
The Carrion Gull fought off a spanish sloop(allowed it to leave) that was hiding their colors in attempt to ambush pirates. A larger ship was seen on the horizon but was not seen again after the naval battle.
Helyot Chauveau (Somik) raised one dead Spanish sailor as a thrall and the crew used the 2nd dead sailor they recovered as shark chum
The made quick work of searching a wreck off the coast, discovering only half the ship but recovering a haul off:
10 chests of silver (30,500)
A small chest with a HALF-MOON symbol on it
An Idol of unknown origin (believed to be of Mayan or Aztec make) Dead Tom (Cubthulhu) holds onto it
A Treasure Map found by Dead Tom (Cubthulhu)
The ship returned to Nassau and paid their obligations and are in good standing with the Brethren