SWASHBUCKLER
An aggressive innkeeper who possess's a mocking & sardonic grin as well as the cheer to back it. loves to bet on anything. Sporting blonde brown dreads that are often covered in a brightly colored Tam(Dread Beany) with hidden metal lining leather armor an armed with his two daggers he calls his biters an a flintlock in his sash.. often wearing dark blue linens over his leather armor.
dirty j has some lairs to him, looks wild and unpredictable and he can be but seeming well read or taught? with a natural intuitiveness to him. He cares for the cause and his fellow pirates, but he does have his own philosophies which do come under even more suspicion since his old crew still are hunting him after he betrayed them.
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
June 13/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die
Session "X marks the spot" later renamed for the annals of pirate history Monkey See, Monkey Die
We sailed out of Nassau with two ships, had a small misunderstanding at the beach, but that was interrupted by large spikey crab beast that was covered in its young, some impaled on the spines. the crustacean stood around 12 feet tall this large crab demon! a few scallywags charged the beast but while Carlito's and myself shot at it. one of our pirates was grabbed by the crabs claw! thank God they weren't snapped en half! i scored a righteous shot and blew off one of its claws as it charged at me and Carlito. after barely dodging the the large nub it flee'd from us but we shot it down.
we got back to looking at our treasure map and found the first clue near some coffins and bones if i remember correctly. dead Tom felt a dark energy to the bones and the coffin. i summoned a phantasmal fauna in the form of a bone dog, that was brought together through the nearby necrotic energy. i named him sparky.
we would head into the interior of the forest from that point on. while on our treks we notices a large tribe of 3 headed monkeys that lived in the area. eventually we did get to our magical pond! also that fox of a witch Tela wanted a turtle and boy did we get her one! haha dirty j takes a drink.
we noticed the that turtles were eating the monkeys that died because of the "dead monkey fur balls".... that's a punk band name for sure. then old tom and another start to play music and i dance as well trying to attract the turtles, they remain stoical but it does attract some monkey friends that came close to me.
i try to kill it in a swift motion that i could then use to feed the turtles, but i wiff it, and it screams at me. dead tom casts silence on us and about 12 of these 3 headed monkeys come to attack us.
a spat breaks out, i know my dog and i killed like 3 monkeys. but as i was putting one of these primates down i turned around to see Carlito on his back. i send sparky after the monkey but the monkey was too agile and dogged the spectral canine. the monkey then ended Carlito by biting out his throat! i believe it was Sam who put the monkey down after it killed Carlito. the other monkeys fled. and then after a few moments i started to notices Carlito's flesh melt away and a skeleton with a Carlito presence to it remained. sparky watched this all go down as well: and my connection with the dog was severed and those two skelly's bonded....
we had to hop across the large turtles to get to hemp hidden crack in the cliff face. and inside we saw another large pond with a island in the middle with a single tree, and this red fruit on it. there was a large amount of treasure on the island but then out of nowhere everything shook as a 30 foot long arm came out of the water to grab a monkey and take it below.
well we found some treasure. information... Carlito and sparky decided to stay on the island, Carlito gave me his ship i may change the name of the ship and i believe the name of the island shall be Carlito's rest
I am elated to have my own ship and as old tom and dead tom sail with me back to Nassau i cant help but feel disturbed by what i saw in that cave, at least we have friends watching over the place for us. i hope he gets a working boat so he can warn us if he has to. but i hope to see them in calmer seas before then.
Summer 1715
Tale: intercept a Spanish courier ship
Before we set sail for the Spanish courier ship, us captains needed to evaluate crew and the state of our ships. I made some upgrades to the ship as well as new name "Perro-Hueso" I also was able to recruit 5 experienced and hardened crew members. rowdy boys and real reef sharks, everyone of them! my veteran quartermaster is dirty Diego.
Jimmy bucket buys a bucket and captain Lucas gets himself a deck sorcerer named Charles Stede. Dante buys us some flags and some grenades for himself. Captain Lucas takes on a new crewmember, Mademoiselle Evangeline, a young Rana.... that wants to play with scorpions in my opinion...
So we came upon our Spanish courier ship, a galleon by the name of the revenant, our intel told us it had over a 100 miserable souls serving as sailors and soldiers on board. we notice they had two smaller ships en tow sailing with them.
As we sailed in close we noticed rather quickly that one ship was a ghost ship, filled with ghastly pirates hanged men and more holes then style would allow. the other a oriental fishing junk: the crew were mutes, but I'm just surprised a ship like that crossed the pacific.
We begin by attacking by surprise thanks to some fog, Dante checks out the ghost cat with spyglass and notices right away that they are captured pirates and we figure something of the same for the others.
Spotted!!! the Galleon begins its slow turn towards us as we move close to fire cannons and small arms, we whittle down the Revenants defenses, and severely damage its canons on their portside. the other crews rush onto the ship and engage in the melee, me and my crew sneak in the captains quarters and drop the note off, use the signet ring and i make a "Crude" mold of the signet ring with some clay that i bring along. while all that was going on Eva as well as jimmy bucket and Dante went below deck and managed to pull off a chest with a bunch of silver in it as well!
A chest with 10,000 silver and a French girl atop like a chevalier! Dirty j snorts drinks some fancy wine he most certainly watered down, and swirls it about.
So we sail back to Nassau and wait till we here rumors of Gov. Torres sailing out to Carlito's rest to visit our west indies sauna. We sail to Havana and join the fleet as basic sailors. we return to Carlito's rest. we noticed to two sicks sailors on a dinghy warning of the island but we dispatched them albeit a little suspiciously. eventually we make it to the beach and we begin to dig hole in the ground and the earth starts to all the beached people. i spot Carlito and sparky and make a break for the the forest but get caught by a assassin vine. the rest of group attempts to sneak away as well. but Eva kept that cursed shovel in her hand and that angry sand spirt are the shovel and portion of new crew!!! Dante with his rune engraved weapon killed the sand spirit and cut the vines choking me to death.
we retreat back about the gov Torres flag ship San Felipe only to be jailed back in Havana for running away, about 100 people were imprisoned. we break out of jail very quickly and make it back to our ship and sail back to Nassau! Cheers!
