The Carrion Gull fought off a spanish sloop(allowed it to leave) that was hiding their colors in attempt to ambush pirates. A larger ship was seen on the horizon but was not seen again after the naval battle.

Met with Tela Fafane , the local witch, on the docks before sailing out. They were given a jar of MERMAID SCALE Relics, enough for the crew in exchange for locating a specific chest with a Half-Moon symbol on top for her. Contents unknown.

Spring 1715