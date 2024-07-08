Locations

TLDR version

- Nassau Town sail> Lost Temple of Poseidon portal> Atlantis

- Crew arrives outside Atlantis in a ruined Temple of Poseidon. Area swarming with Drowned.

- Approaching the gates, more than half the Atlanteans are hostile, but the royal guard say their arrival was preordained, and they have orders from the Queen to let them pass.

-They convince the Queen that they are to be trusted. A rushed political marriage is performed in the Throne room.

-Queen Capheira asks for the crew's help with a ritual that will bring Atlantis back to the surface.

-Both crews defended Queen Capheira for her spell, with help from the Cerulean guard.

-Capheira raised Atlantis from the deep.

-Wedding reception in Nassau



Spring 1716.

Prologue:





-A fleet of 200 sailors and six ships sail to Lost Temple of Poseidon.

-Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd shows them what he learned from the ancient pictographs about ancient Atlantean sign language and culture so that they can communicate.

-Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac gifts the party with mermaid scales so that they can breathe underwater.

-In the room where the Kraken's horn was removed stands a 3 meter wide portal to Atlantis! (future plot point: perhaps the Horn was here to "plug a hole")

-Two separate crews jump through the portal (See July 8 Charlotte game for the other party)

Act 1:







-The delegation crew of Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore and Theresa 42 | Old Tom find themselves in a similar ruined temple, but underwater and swarming with Drowned.





-After fighting their way out, they spot the ruined city of Atlantis in the distance.

The city was much larger thousands of years ago, but has fallen into disrepair and ruin.

Current population 200 merfolk and 100 mutants. Non Euclidean Greek architecture & art.

-Approaching the gates, more than half the Atlanteans are hostile, but the royal guard say their arrival was preordained, and they have orders from the Queen to let them pass.







- Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP stops Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick at the gate as she recognizes him. Reaper returns Merbones' eyeball and looted rat sandwich as a peace offering.

-see double crit screenshot - Merbones and her retinue see this is a gesture of courtship.

Act 2

-From afar, the palace appears to be the only building that's not ruined, but as the crew get closer, they see it's just a façade (architecture plus magical glamer).



- The crew is admitted to a massive throne room covered in tile mosaics. They convince the Queen that they are to be trusted.

- Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP confesses that her brother Euphemus (Dead) is planning a coup against the crown, and has allied himself with the The Scourge. She begs the queen for forgiveness after her past treasons, and asks that the queen marry her to Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick.

-A rushed political marriage is performed in the Throne room. Theresa 42 | Old Tom also officiates as a Pirate captain.

-Queen Capheira asks for the crew's help with a ritual that will bring Atlantis back to the surface. They tell her about the portal that's recently opened up outside the city walls.

-As Scourge breach the Castle walls, they race back to the temple on the Queen's chariot.

Act 3

Battle of Atlantis Rising- Atlantis Temple

- 20 pirates allied with 40 merfolk defended against two invading forces- a squad of 40 Ebon Sharks led by Euphemus (Dead) riding a giant turtle, and three undead whales full of scores of Drowned, led by Banshee of Avalon.

-Both crews defended Queen Capheira for her spell, with help from the Cerulean guard.

-Capheira used a ritual powered by the unstable portal and the Cerulean Scepter to raise Atlantis from the deep. The Scepter was destroyed in the process.



Character specific events in the battle

- Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore was strangled in seaweed snares. the Henchman stepped up to avenge his mate!

- Theresa 42 | Old Tom stepped up to fight the Banshee of Avalon- his amnesia apparently gives him resistance to her psychic attack.

- Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick challenged his new brother-in-law Euphemus (Dead) to single combat and took his mer-teeth as a grisly trophy. (he might come back as a zombie)

Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks (lvl1) RIP

Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Unnamed Mutant Zealot (lvl1) RIP



Epilogue

- Wedding reception for Reaper and Merbones in Anne's Arms Tavern, Nassau.

- With help from the mutants, they plan to start a sushi franchise. Another octopus mutant has "printing press" abilities.

- Barlow purchases a house in Atlantis to live with Merbones. Henry wants to start a Breatheren embassy in Atlantis. Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd throws his hat in with this plan as well.





Pre game information

There's a temple to Poseidon on a remote island that the Atlanteans built.

We're going to search for the people of Atlantis, starting there.

There are rumors of a portal to the Realms of the Deep...

Start: Nassau tavern > Lost Temple of Poseidon

Goal: Send a delegation to Atlantis to parley with merfolk (unlocking merfolk class)

Atlantis delegation

GM- Bill

Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick

Gunnar Tore replaced by Dan | Salty Seadog | The Henchman

Theresa- Theresa 42 | Old Tom



The Other Crew

Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" (lvl 2)

Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray (lvl 2)

Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon (lvl1)

Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks (lvl1) RIP

Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Unnamed Mutant Zealot (lvl1) RIP



Relevant locations and NPC's

Lost Temple of Poseidon

Atlantis



Patron: Stede Bonnet- always a romantic, he's also interested to learn about the lost city of Atlantis.

Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP nemesis of Reaper

Queen Capheira of the Cerulean Scepter

Euphemus (Dead) of the Ebon sharks

The Prophet Karkinos





Factions

Cerulean Royal Family- Nobles in charge of government led by queen Capheira

Ebon Sharks Bloodthirsty raiders & marines looking to bring about martial law led by general Euphemus (Dead).

Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP also worked for this faction but turned coat for Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick.



Deep Ones- Refugees led by The Prophet Karkinos

Captains+ ships:

(Several players wanted to come then dropped due to real life so their characters helped out.)

200 crew, 100 disembarked, 20 went into portal, 15 made it back alive.

Admiral J- The Horseman (Frigate) frigate - 48 max crew

Unnamed brethren frigate - 60 max crew

Mulder's Fluyt- 40 max crew

the sloops- 10 max crew each

Perro Hueso- Deigo the former quartermaster NPC

Bloody Gargoyle (Sloop)

old tom's ship

Gravehand- Dead man's revenge