Formerly a nicer establishment, after some pirates robbed the liquor supply and half destroyed the inside, it is now a more run-down bar for pirates, and has been taken over by new management who hate the British Empire.

Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton

The innkeeper Wincott (Missing) makes his own special booze from coconuts called lambanóg. Currently 10s a shot due to shortages.

In recent days a new Shanty has begun to make the rounds of Anne's Arms, it is a rousing foot stomper of a time called "Kill the British!" any Crew singing this receives +1 to Crew Actions against a British Ship for 6 hours.



June 17th/GM Clifford/"A Pirate RomCom" - Crew of the Gargoyle charm their way into partial ownership of the bar after Anne marries its owner.

June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade - Anne's arms tavern provides the refreshments. "We lost several good employees that day!" -Barnacle Bill

New investors winter 1715- Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac and Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” invest 1000 and 2000s respectively in the tavern

Kill the British

lyrics by Charlotte

We started out in old Nassau

(Let’s kill the British dead!)

A likely band of mutineers

Who needed rum and needed beers

So hatched a plan to make us cheer

"Let’s kill the British dead!"

Chorus: So kill the british

Kill the british

Kill them til they’re dead

Yes kill the british

Kill the british

The king shall lose his head

At Rapscallion Inn in old Nassau (Let’s kill the British dead!)

Old Anne seduced the barman dear

To learn the rum store spot was near

And with this plan to make us cheer:

"Let’s kill the British dead!"

(Chorus)

So trekked we did through Old Nassau

(Let’s kill the British dead!)

To find the rum cave in the clear

And frame Brits with a written smear

So with those barrels we could cheer

"Let’s kill the British dead"

(Chorus)

Then sailed we down round Old Nassau

(Let’s kill the British dead)

To find a spooky cave and pier

And a shadow thing that we did fear

But extra rum did make us cheer

"Let’s kill the British dead"

(Chorus)

Then back to tavern in Nassau

(Lets kill the British dead)

With rum in hand we took our steer

And said rename this bar just here

So in Anne’s Arms the patron’s cheer: "Let’s kill the British dead."