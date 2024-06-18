Formerly a nicer establishment, after some pirates robbed the liquor supply and half destroyed the inside, it is now a more run-down bar for pirates, and has been taken over by new management who hate the British Empire.
Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton
The innkeeper Wincott (Missing) makes his own special booze from coconuts called lambanóg. Currently 10s a shot due to shortages.
In recent days a new Shanty has begun to make the rounds of Anne's Arms, it is a rousing foot stomper of a time called "Kill the British!" any Crew singing this receives +1 to Crew Actions against a British Ship for 6 hours.
June 17th/GM Clifford/"A Pirate RomCom" - Crew of the Gargoyle charm their way into partial ownership of the bar after Anne marries its owner.
June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade - Anne's arms tavern provides the refreshments. "We lost several good employees that day!" -Barnacle Bill
New investors winter 1715- Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac and Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” invest 1000 and 2000s respectively in the tavern
Kill the British
lyrics by Charlotte
We started out in old Nassau
(Let’s kill the British dead!)
A likely band of mutineers
Who needed rum and needed beers
So hatched a plan to make us cheer
"Let’s kill the British dead!"
Chorus: So kill the british
Kill the british
Kill them til they’re dead
Yes kill the british
Kill the british
The king shall lose his head
At Rapscallion Inn in old Nassau (Let’s kill the British dead!)
Old Anne seduced the barman dear
To learn the rum store spot was near
And with this plan to make us cheer:
"Let’s kill the British dead!"
(Chorus)
So trekked we did through Old Nassau
(Let’s kill the British dead!)
To find the rum cave in the clear
And frame Brits with a written smear
So with those barrels we could cheer
"Let’s kill the British dead"
(Chorus)
Then sailed we down round Old Nassau
(Let’s kill the British dead)
To find a spooky cave and pier
And a shadow thing that we did fear
But extra rum did make us cheer
"Let’s kill the British dead"
(Chorus)
Then back to tavern in Nassau
(Lets kill the British dead)
With rum in hand we took our steer
And said rename this bar just here
So in Anne’s Arms the patron’s cheer: "Let’s kill the British dead."