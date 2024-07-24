July 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Anne for Governess
Crew

Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton

Dan | Enzo

Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Moe Ron

Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers

Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill”

Kraftsoppa | Gul "Puffer" Dergham

Locations

NPCs

Set Up

  • In previous weeks, Anne has been running a governor campaign

  • The week before the election, pirates from throughout the West Marches voted for governor

  • Votes split into 3rds, 1 for public vote, 1 for group vote, 1 for single roll from candidate

Summary

  • Players have been campaigning for weeks on behalf of Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton

  • On election day, Calico Jack, Sam Bellamy and The Witch of Wellfleet visit Anne's Arms (formerly Rapscallion Inn) to strike a deal with Anne as she is the favourite in this election. In return for allowing her to run and their support, she agrees to be a figurehead and allow the Brethren to continue their true leadership of Nassau

  • Election results - Public vote revealed as 77% of pirates. Crew beat DC77 group check. Anne rolls Nat 20.

  • Anne is election governor

  • After her first speech, Anne and crew are attacked openly by undead Ceasar, who was the mysterious threatening 5th candidate threatening the return of Blackbeard

  • Anne summons Charon to kill Ceasar in public, applause!

alt title- Twitsted Annebitions