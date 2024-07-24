Crew
Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton
Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Moe Ron
Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers
Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill”
Kraftsoppa | Gul "Puffer" Dergham
Set Up
In previous weeks, Anne has been running a governor campaign
The week before the election, pirates from throughout the West Marches voted for governor
Votes split into 3rds, 1 for public vote, 1 for group vote, 1 for single roll from candidate
Summary
Players have been campaigning for weeks on behalf of Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton
On election day, Calico Jack, Sam Bellamy and The Witch of Wellfleet visit Anne's Arms (formerly Rapscallion Inn) to strike a deal with Anne as she is the favourite in this election. In return for allowing her to run and their support, she agrees to be a figurehead and allow the Brethren to continue their true leadership of Nassau
Election results - Public vote revealed as 77% of pirates. Crew beat DC77 group check. Anne rolls Nat 20.
Anne is election governor
After her first speech, Anne and crew are attacked openly by undead Ceasar, who was the mysterious threatening 5th candidate threatening the return of Blackbeard
alt title- Twitsted Annebitions