I. While a respected member of the brethren, runs to be elected Governor of Nassau but drops out to support Anne Plumpton in return for securing the Brethen having power behind the scenes

II. At the Battle of Nassau, fights with Hornigold to keep the keep secure but is overcome by skeletons and killed.

III. Is resurrected to a skeletal half-life by the Witch of Wellfleet, who hides with him in Monserat. When pirates find them, Anne Plumpton uses a Charon’s Obol to return Sam to full life.

IV. At the end, Sam fights alongside the brethren to protect the nymphs. He dies to the tsunami while hugging the Witch of Wellfleet, who has transformed into a statue after completing the world-saving ritual.