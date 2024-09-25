Fall 1718

Rumors:

Refugees fled Tortuga, and the brethren of the coast ingaged in a massive seat battle with undead ships.

Elsewhere Anne has a plan, and using lots of magical items tries to make their own fate…

The Main Event:

All that has come, as come to this. In the Temple of the Lost Gate, Tempest Eradinus and Prophet Tempus work together to enact a great ritual to summon Dagon - a Great old one. They sacrifice dozens of willing servants into the pool of the gate.

In the waters around the Cayman islands, a fleet of pirate ships form a blockade to fight the undead wave. Storms rage and islands fall into the see.

A small Sloop full of the pirates best, infiltrate the side of the island and make way into it's hard. The wretch do not fire upon the Pirates as the enemy of my enemy is my friend!

As the Brethren of the court and the 4 nymphs make the way to the heart of the island they are forces to run head first into the Church of the forsaken sea fairs defenses. A pitch battlements of cannons and wood towers behind ancient tone walls. A strike force of Nyphms teleport the way inside of the temple grounds, and rush to their statue locations to start their own ritual.

A blood bath ensues with cannons ripping apart pirates. But there wasn't long before a horde of undead where behind them, and Awillix and her two captains emerged from the tree line. CHARGING!

Pirates, undead and wretch fought for their lives!

Meanwhile inside of the temple, Prophet Tempus was assault by a elite force of Spanish Conquistadors and their High priest. They were able to pull demonic spawn through the gate to help, and a holy battle took place in the waters.

Teleporting inside the of the temple using some kind of 4th dimensional space rum, Zero the Pirate jump into the frey, stole the ritual items, and then teleported 100 feet straight down into solid rock! Killing him self and sealing away the items needed to bring back the great old one.

Outside Awillix rushed to the top of the Ziggaruat temple and cast her grand ritual. Sending purple light gushing into the world. All those who had done lots of ASH instantly turned into skeletons and undead! The longer it went on, the most people turned to her side.

But all this time, no one stopped the Nymphs' from working their acient spell. Earth, Wind, Water and Fire combined to forcibly close the breach that was the abyss. This severed the magical power imbued in all undead. Killing them, again, instantly.

With Awillix banished, and the great old one out of the reach of Tempus, the world was saved. However the massive force of an underwater abyss closing sent a tidal wave 300 feel tall throughout the known world. Sending it back into darkness.

With the final moment, prophet Tempus plunged their own dagger into their heart and welcomed Dagon into himself as a vessel….

THE WORLD WAS NO MORE!

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING IN SEASON ONE OF THE DARK CARIBBEAN WEST MARCHES CAMPAING!

The Final Stats:

Number of Players: 95

Number of Harbour Masters: 14

Number of Pirates: 154

Number of Pirate Deaths: 40 (besides the end)

Death Rate: 26%

Number of Ships: 43

Number of Ships that went down: 10 Sink Rate: 23%

Number of Sessions: 79, for an estimated 276.5 hours of game play

Number of Salty Dogs(Pirate who played 1-2 Seasons): 105

Number of Capable Captains(Pirate who played 3-5 Seasons): 31

Number of Legendary Pirates(Pirates who played 6+ Seasons): 18

We are already working on ideas for a season 2.

Proposed start date is Mid December or early January. Likely focusing on a smaller portion of the Caribbean.