Teo | Tom Bottrill

Buccaneer

Character Bio and details (optional)

Captain of the Intrepid (sloop) buccaneer

August 4th/ HM Charlotte /Bollocks not Friendship

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist
Mutant: Normal-looking person, except his eyes are yellow, with narrow pupils, and he has a split tongue. He conceals the scales on his face with makeup.

TDC Season

Character Event

Winter 1717

August 4th/ HM Charlotte /Bollocks not Friendship

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist

Fall 1717

August 25th / HM Charlotte / The Water Key

Winter 1718

September 1st/ HM Charlotte / Sylphia’s Solace

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

September 16th/HM Groble/ Fuckaneers Seaside Chateuax AKA Beach Party at the End of the World