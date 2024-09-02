The crew decided to travel to Chateux Pilchard and possibly burn it down, possibly have a nice time on the beach.

Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton asks Tom Botrill to pick up a map that is in the office of deceased Captain Jean Luc Pilchard.

On the way they come across the Ship of the Line and Captain Morrow laughs at them and says they should get what joy they can as the end if very nigh.

The arrive at the Chateux Pilchard and find it to be abandoned and beautiful. They decide to sunbath on the beach and Teo | Tom Bottrill is nibbled by a piranha.

The fight some vines in the vineyard.

They discover a ghost party on the patio, where they are challenged to a beach volleyball match if they win they get the deeds to the chateaux but if they lose they are turned into ghosts and need to spend eternity at the chateuax partying and having orgies.

The pirates win but Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe wishes she had lost becuase Jean Luc Pilchard has charmed her and she was falling in love with him. Calli decides to kill herself on a moonlit balcony so she could be with the Captain. Following her death Calli goes and has a passionate night of ghost sex with the captain... the best night of her life.

Tom Bottrill discovers the map for Anne, while Barnacles and Aurelia encounter various ghosts in the middle of orgies.

Calli bids them goodbye and gives them her business acquaintance to pass to Anne and bid her goodbye

They agree to open an Air B&B called the "Fuckaneers Seaside Chateuax"

Barnacle Bill has a weird flashback with Calli about a religeous dispute the had about the church of the seasfarer.