Level 8 Sorceror

"Barnacle Bill" offers their services as diviner and lore-keeper.



Distinctive flaws- Possessed by 100 spirits

Appearance- Barnacles grow from their skin; shocking whitish-blue hair.

Idiosyncrasies - "I see dead people"

Unfortunate incidents- Successful mutineer- "Kill the British"









They were driven permanently mad when possessed by 100+ spirits Winter 1716. Since then, they have been working to rehabilitate Haunted Souls at the Church of the forsaken seafarer.

They have been working to rehabilitate other Haunted souls using their magic and medicinal doses of ASH. Perhaps they will learn how to become a Conduit from a more experienced person but for now they lack control of their powers.

(Out of character knowledge/ backstory)

Sjaak Rotherham (Dutch/English ancestry) doesn't talk about their (mutineer) past much and actually goes by the name "Barnacle Bill" to avoid unwanted attention.

In an attempt to sacrifice themselves and save their crew, they were rendered permanently mad when they absorbed a hundred souls in a freak accident.



Abilities: level 6 sorcerer: each spell at level 1

level 7: dead head II

Level 8: dead head III



