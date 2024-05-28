Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill”

Level 8 Sorceror

"Barnacle Bill" offers their services as diviner and lore-keeper.

Distinctive flaws- Possessed by 100 spirits
Appearance- Barnacles grow from their skin; shocking whitish-blue hair.
Idiosyncrasies - "I see dead people"
Unfortunate incidents- Successful mutineer- "Kill the British"




They were driven permanently mad when possessed by 100+ spirits Winter 1716. Since then, they have been working to rehabilitate Haunted Souls at the Church of the forsaken seafarer.
They have been working to rehabilitate other Haunted souls using their magic and medicinal doses of ASH. Perhaps they will learn how to become a Conduit from a more experienced person but for now they lack control of their powers.

(Out of character knowledge/ backstory)
Sjaak Rotherham (Dutch/English ancestry) doesn't talk about their (mutineer) past much and actually goes by the name "Barnacle Bill" to avoid unwanted attention.
In an attempt to sacrifice themselves and save their crew, they were rendered permanently mad when they absorbed a hundred souls in a freak accident.

Abilities: level 6 sorcerer: each spell at level 1
level 7: dead head II
Level 8: dead head III

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

After being possessed by multiple spirits due to their connection to the Other Side, they have begun to identify with the Native identity of Two-Spirit.
"'Two-spirit' refers to a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit, and is used by some Indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender and/or spiritual identity." https://lgbtqhealth.ca/community/two-spirit.php

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

June 17th/GM Clifford/"A Pirate RomCom"

Fall 1715

Governor's Ball mission

Attended the Halloween Masked Ball at the mansion of Governor Charles de Blénac and participated in the costume contest. Escaped when the the Governor activated the Machine that stole people's life force.

June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade

Winter 1716

July 3rd/GM Charlotte/Let's Steal a Frigate!
In an attempt to sacrifice themselves and save their crew, they were rendered permanently mad when they absorbed a hundred souls in a freak accident.

Spring 1716

Observed rehabilitating zombies in July 4rd/HM Hexeter/The Rising Ghost
performed "Putting on the Ritz" with a zombie who's not coordinated.
Bill is going to spend their 1000s to rent out a space in Nassau to rehabilitate the sentient zombies and other sailors who have similar
conditions as an extension of the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Twisted Anne-bitions
July 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Anne for Governess

Winter 1717

July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717
Got half their crew killed- they feel personally responsible.
Their reputation has been ruined!

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Remaining teeth 22

Fall 1717

[Bill] Aug 21 notesAugust 21st / HM Charlotte / My Bonny Anne
Having secured funding, and with parts from a dread machine on Guadalupe, began their experiments at Mr. Alcott's Workshop on Ash and necromancy.

Winter 1718

August 28th / HM Charlotte / The Necromancer Hideout, Isla del Encanto

Spring 1718

Killed and brought back to life :( - September 10th/HM Groble/ A Boat for Mr Withers

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

September 16th/HM Groble/ Fuckaneers Seaside Chateuax AKA Beach Party at the End of the World