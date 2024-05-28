Level 8 Sorceror
"Barnacle Bill" offers their services as diviner and lore-keeper.
Distinctive flaws- Possessed by 100 spirits
Appearance- Barnacles grow from their skin; shocking whitish-blue hair.
Idiosyncrasies - "I see dead people"
Unfortunate incidents- Successful mutineer- "Kill the British"
They were driven permanently mad when possessed by 100+ spirits Winter 1716. Since then, they have been working to rehabilitate Haunted Souls at the Church of the forsaken seafarer.
They have been working to rehabilitate other Haunted souls using their magic and medicinal doses of ASH. Perhaps they will learn how to become a Conduit from a more experienced person but for now they lack control of their powers.
(Out of character knowledge/ backstory)
Sjaak Rotherham (Dutch/English ancestry) doesn't talk about their (mutineer) past much and actually goes by the name "Barnacle Bill" to avoid unwanted attention.
In an attempt to sacrifice themselves and save their crew, they were rendered permanently mad when they absorbed a hundred souls in a freak accident.
Abilities: level 6 sorcerer: each spell at level 1
level 7: dead head II
Level 8: dead head III
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
After being possessed by multiple spirits due to their connection to the Other Side, they have begun to identify with the Native identity of Two-Spirit.
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Governor's Ball mission
Attended the Halloween Masked Ball at the mansion of Governor Charles de Blénac and participated in the costume contest. Escaped when the the Governor activated the Machine that stole people's life force.
Winter 1716
July 3rd/GM Charlotte/Let's Steal a Frigate!
Spring 1716
Observed rehabilitating zombies in July 4rd/HM Hexeter/The Rising Ghost
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Twisted Anne-bitions
Winter 1717
July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Remaining teeth 22
Fall 1717
[Bill] Aug 21 notesAugust 21st / HM Charlotte / My Bonny Anne
Winter 1718
August 28th / HM Charlotte / The Necromancer Hideout, Isla del Encanto
Spring 1718
Killed and brought back to life :( - September 10th/HM Groble/ A Boat for Mr Withers
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
September 16th/HM Groble/ Fuckaneers Seaside Chateuax AKA Beach Party at the End of the World