July 29/ HM Groble/ Raid the Secret French Bunker - Winter 1717

Set Up

Records found aboard The Rising Ghost during a failed assassination attempt on Count D'artagnan ( July 15th/ HM Groble/ To Sink an Alliance ) tell of a hidden French doomsday bunker filled with riches and supplies. Following the attack on Nassau the crew of the Coral Chaos believe this could be a safe place to regroup.

Summary

The crews set off to the Secret French Bunker where the found it defended by 3 French vessels and 2 cannon towers.

The crew took the stealthy approach, waiting til night fall and rowing dinghies out to the towers. The struck quickly clearing the towers without a sound. The proceeded to turn the cannons inwards onto harbour and signaled their ships to move in and blockade the harbour.

A brief battle took place in which they sank both French Vessels Fluytes and killed the crew of the French Sloop.

The proceeded inside via dinghies and were shot at by the sailors inside, before they were able to convince them to surrender in exchange for safe passage off the island.

The crew loaded treasure into their dinghy and Snake and Barnacle Bill started heading back to the ship leaving the French soldier, Armando, Casey and Dirty J in the cave waiting for more dinghies.

As Snake and Bill returned to the Coral Chaos they felt the wind change and mist appear on the horizon. 3 Undead vessels Satan's Rosa, The Carrion Ghoul (Sloop), The Revenge (sloop) emerged from the mist and bore down on the ships currently sat in the harbour.

Snake chose to wait for the crew to return to the ship and in doing so found the Coral Chaos and Perro Hueso rammed and board by skeletons. While the Satan's Rosa pelted them with cannon fire. At this point they realised the Bone Frigate was captained by Hell's Reaper

A vicious battle ensued while they waited for the crew in the caves to row out. The coral chaos took significant hits and both ships lost many members of crew.

Armando boarded the La Caotica (sloop) with the French sailors and set sail to the east leaving the other 2 ships to fend for themselves.