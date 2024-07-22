The Party Try to Sink the Alliance Between the French and The Wretched



Crew:

Locations

NPCs

Count D'artagnan

La Epee

The Emissary of the Deep (No LK Entry)

Ships - Antilles Drifter (sloop)

The Crew encounter a mysterious floating wreck filled with undead out in the middle of the ocean.

They arrive at Petit-Guave under the flag of a french merchant ship. They are welcomed by the harbour master and make a good profit trading some much needed rum.

They sneak aboard The Rising Ghost disguised as cultists and French guards and talk their way into the state room of Count D'artagnan.

Confusion arises and a fight breaks out between the French and the Emmisarys of the Deep. During which the crew were able to steal the pages of the Necronomicon and jump out the window after setting fire to the state room and hitting D'artagnan with a grenade.

Merbones, Sequim and The Henchman died trying to escape, while the others scraped through and the Antilles took minor damage from the cannons on the Sea Fort.

They left behind a booby trapped crate that was later opened by the Count's Bodyguard Le Epee, resulting in him losing a limb.

The Emissary of the Deep was killed by the French officers, effectively ruining any chances of an alliances between the two forces.

Loot:

1800sp profit from selling rum

2000sp from selling Necronomicon pages to the Church of the Forsaken Seafarer

This was split evenly between the 5 players