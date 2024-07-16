Bill | Salty Seadog | Sequim

Sequim (Calm Waters) was a Shoreline Raider and Buccaneer.
He died jumping from the The Rising Ghost along with his niece Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP and mate Dan | Salty Seadog | The Henchman on a mission to disrupt a deal between the Viceroyalty of New Spain and The Sunken One.

Used to serve the Ebon Sharks in Atlantis. Their souls were sold to The Scourge by Euphemus (Dead) in a crooked deal- perhaps he will come back as an evil zombie?!

embedded image

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

July 15th/ HM Groble/ To Sink an Alliance

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719