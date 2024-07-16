Bill | Salty Seadog | Sequim
Bill | Salty Seadog | Sequim
Sequim (Calm Waters) was a Shoreline Raider and Buccaneer.
He died jumping from the The Rising Ghost along with his niece Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP and mate Dan | Salty Seadog | The Henchman on a mission to disrupt a deal between the Viceroyalty of New Spain and The Sunken One.
Used to serve the Ebon Sharks in Atlantis. Their souls were sold to The Scourge by Euphemus (Dead) in a crooked deal- perhaps he will come back as an evil zombie?!
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719