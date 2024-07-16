Sequim (Calm Waters) was a Shoreline Raider and Buccaneer.

He died jumping from the The Rising Ghost along with his niece Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP and mate Dan | Salty Seadog | The Henchman on a mission to disrupt a deal between the Viceroyalty of New Spain and The Sunken One.

Used to serve the Ebon Sharks in Atlantis. Their souls were sold to The Scourge by Euphemus (Dead) in a crooked deal- perhaps he will come back as an evil zombie?!