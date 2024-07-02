Buccaneer

A merfolk pirate.

Her eye and scalp were blown off by Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick's pistols. see July 1st/GM Bill/Theft of Kraken's Wake.

Married to Reaper in a political alliance in July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising.

Adopted by Zero as a player character.

Slain while retrieving Necronomicon pages in July 15th/ HM Groble/ To Sink an Alliance



Newly wed Merbones Garrick was a brave underwater buccaneer working for the Atlantean Royalty. She died during a daring but succesful mission to disrupt an alliance between members of The Deep and the French navy. After stealing 2 pages of the necronomicon from their hands she attempted to escape but met an unfortunate death by falling alongside her uncle Sequim and The Henchman, a daring pirate whom she met at her wedding reception. She leaves behind her former nemesis turned lover and husband Barlow 'Reaper' Garrick. It is said some of her last words were "I loved to hate him then I loved to have him"

Brother to Euphemus (Dead)

Art by RK post