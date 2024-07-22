Kraftsoppa | Gul "Puffer" Dergham

July 15th/ HM Groble/ To Sink an Alliance

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

July 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Anne for Governess

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist

@Teo (Tom Bottrill) 2000 silver into the new restaurant (and now their seafood provider)
@Snake/Armando/Hawkwood 1000 silver for his former friend and captain who saved him at a mission gone bad!

Fall 1717

Puffer grows several new limbs with suckers and her joints gets all jelly. Now lives in the sea outside of Tortuga hunting seafood for for the restaurant and when in town carouses and lives her best life. Retired for the moment as a NPC...

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719