TLDR notes:

- Tortuga -pub crawl ends in a riot

- Travel to Spanish island town under blockade flying Spanish colors. The people here are mutated and scurvy ridden.

- Smuggled food in to a starving population - welcomed with open arms, given Spanish disguises and cooking of Teo | Tom Bottrill

- Talked their way into the bank. with help from deserter Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito they create a distraction by mind controlling a guard to blow up a monument.

- Used the distraction as an excuse to lock down the bank. used the clerk's keys to make it into the basement vault.

- the nobles inside the vault are happy for rescue. you find 8k in munitions, 4k in food and 5k in spices, and bring it with you out of the vault.

-They are confronted by Admiral Cara De Perro upstairs, but Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" scapegoats someone else to make their escape.

-They are escorted from harbor by La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica, en route to safety in the west, but speed away by magically changing the winds. The Turtle brothers swear vengeance as they will surely be punished for this!

- Bank haul + hostages + misc= 3k per share (after expenses)

- The gold they received from the town was cursed by Orchid Fefane and anyone who handled it mutates in a few days to a few weeks. Some in the crew hold on to their humanity, others do not... Puffer is retired as she goes "native" octopus!





GM: @Bill aka Scurvy Rodger

Players:

Kraftsoppa | Gul "Puffer" Dergham





Zero Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito cpt of La Caotica





Teo - Teo | Tom Bottrill captain of the Intrepid





Snake/Armando/Hawkwood Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" cpt of The Revenge (sloop)



"Raid a Spanish town-- The Spanish empire has been in decline for 6-9 months now, plenty of time for them to destroy themselves! Our plots have paid off, now it's time to capitalize. Target Spanish nobility, steal their assets, and capture them for ransom. Turn the population to our cause, or just run off with the profits..."



-Red wolf negotiates a trade of ships since his last ship was lost in battle. He now captains the Flayed (new sloop)

-The Revenge is renovated and converted into a museum in tribute to its former captain Stede Bonnet (Dead) in tortuga. Who tells your story?!

-Marie "the Grifter" Bonnet (Bill C) (was going to be a PC in this game) spends 300s on drinks for a pub crawl. "Thanks for honoring my late father! He was a deadbeat dad but a legendary pirate!" (see list of establishments below)

-Pub crawl ends in a riot when the crew is dissatisfied about the quality of the establishments here in Tortuga. What's to be done?! Found a restaurant of course.



-Mission briefing at the church brunch the next morning- best hang over food in town.

You load up your holds with food you bought in town- food is scarce here, but reportedly even scarcer where you're going.

Week long journey to the island.

Small island- gentle hills, fields and woods, mangrove forest pigs and boars, natives are dead to unknown causes . Manchineel trees. Everywhere.



Esteban fast talks his way past the Spanish embargo by tossing them some food and Spanish code words. (it's an old code sir but it checks out). The people seem ravenous - almost monstrously so. they are mutated and scurvy ridden.

Tom buttrel charms the harbor master by bribing him with fine meats. after greasing some palms they negotiate passage and are allowed to disembark.

the people in this warehouse seem rat like and sickly.









goal 1 complete -smuggled food into town- you get paid 800 s per captain

puffer gains the respect of the town- kid looks up to her and recognizes her as a heroic pirate

you walk through the ghost town - find the bank building.

Tom cases the joint while pretending to sketch it. late gothic architecture







sound track danny elfman

8= unwanted attention. devil's luck, we pass barely

guards are gambling instead of watching

18- you correct their uniforms. easy demerits etc

Talked their way into the bank. with help from deserter Armando Esteban Quito (zeromg) they create a distraction by mind controlling a guard to blow up a monument. mind linked to him at time of death- (add to unfortunate incidents)

Security is lax. they continue the ruse and convince the clerks that they are "royal architects" who need to see the interior of the bank

1 guard 2 employees 7 civilians

22 prescence- bamboozled the clerk

bank illustration by Tao



established- spanish navy is less sexist in this universe and they allow women

Confronted by four mutant guards, they offered them food and ended up recruiting them.

you bribe the mutants in the vault with meat and they join you

the nobles inside the vault are happy for rescue. you find 8k in munitions, 4k in food and 5k in spices, and bring it with you out of the vault.

Future plot thread: there's an ancient door inside the spanish vault that no one has the keys for or understands. (temple built by dead natives)

Bring the people upstairs

Admiral Cara de perro has arrived in response to the explosion in town square, and is flogging someone for information.



The crew convinces the admiral that they are all idiots, but not to blame- they blame raiders from the forest and a poor innocent gardener, who is flogged as an example.

They are tailed by La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica but make their escape by magically changing the winds. The Turtle brothers swear vengeance as they will surely be punished for this!

The Spanish nobles figure out quickly that they are hostages, and not in fact being rescued. Puffer belches in someone's face. Sacre bleu!



Epilogue:

puffer loses her humanity and is retired (might be temporary)

tom spends the down payment for restaurant with cursed gold

real estate agent is another casualty

puffer and tom are investing in restaurant

4k silver

Armando:im going carousing with me crew for a while

Tom: Gold amount to be decided

crew skill +1 = they gain experience

party founds a seafood restaurant in Tortuga investing approx 5k silver, after Tom & Marie have been doing "market research" here for 9 months)



Tortuga Pub crawl- thanks to geek girl lyssa in the peanut gallery!

Jellybone Jack's

Plunderin' Polly's

Cutlass Kitchen

Rattlebone's

Draughts and Dubloons

Nipperkins

The fishy hull

Captain Cuttlefish's

Enemy ships- santa maria de los siete mares

Spanish have hired privateer captains, the turtle brothers: hermanos tortuga: tortuga del diablo- man o war Tortuga de sangrenta man o war



plot threads: vault within a vault (nameless temple) on the island- what's inside?!

hostage exchange- tortuga now has Spanish hostages worth at least 12k silver to the right people. But, exchanging hostages for cash can be risky business.

chatau pilchard- located. Salt the earth!! the ghost-captain will surely manifest to duel his last duel.



santa maria log

week 1- arrival. sailors are sick, unload gold.

week 2- people in town are sick. two Man o wars arrive but don't disembark.

week 3- man o wars get paid from bank, now they are mutants too.

about half of the mutant sailors are still loyal spanish and they have been bossing the rest around

(events of mission in summer '17)

week 4- declares martial law. took the remaining food and supplies from the citizens by force.

Week 5- evacuated the town's remaining soldiers, leaving the inhabitants to fend for themselves.