Vessel Name
The Revenge
Type
Sloop
Captain
n/a
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
Ship's Log
Fall 1716
The Gentle Stede was the vessel of Stede Bonnet and was left derelict following the Battle of Nassau July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
Winter 1717
The ship was taken by scourge and renamed The Flayed Stede. It is named this due to the flayed corspe of Stede Bonnet which has been nailed to the main mast of the sloop. It now sails alongside Satan's Rosa as part of the Hell's Reapers fleet.
Spring 1717
The ship was captured by Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" following the sinking of his own vessel. The ship will need some cleaning.
Summer 1717- Renovated and converted into a museum in tribute to its former captain Stede Bonnet in tortuga. Who tells your story?!