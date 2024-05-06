The Revenge (sloop)

embedded image

embedded image

Vessel Name

The Revenge

Type

Sloop

Captain

n/a

Current HP

30

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Upgrades

Ship's Log

Fall 1716

The Gentle Stede was the vessel of Stede Bonnet and was left derelict following the Battle of Nassau July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716

Winter 1717

The ship was taken by scourge and renamed The Flayed Stede. It is named this due to the flayed corspe of Stede Bonnet which has been nailed to the main mast of the sloop. It now sails alongside Satan's Rosa as part of the Hell's Reapers fleet.
The ship was first sighted in July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717

Spring 1717

The ship was captured by Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" following the sinking of his own vessel. The ship will need some cleaning.

Summer 1717- Renovated and converted into a museum in tribute to its former captain Stede Bonnet in tortuga. Who tells your story?!