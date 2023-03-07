Sessions

Story

I: Sails the sea as “the gentleman pirate”, is met by pc pirate crews

II: Assists pc pirates in preparing for the Halloween Masquerade and with intel against stealing British ships

III: Is killed by the undead forces of Blackbeard during the Battle of Nassau

IV: His corpse is nailed to the figurehead of The Revenge, renamed the Flayed Stede, by the scourge