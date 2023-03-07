Stede Bonnet
/
Stede Bonnet
Sessions
June 21st/GM Begginer/The unpiratable, all the things you can't steal
July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717
Story
I: Sails the sea as “the gentleman pirate”, is met by pc pirate crews
II: Assists pc pirates in preparing for the Halloween Masquerade and with intel against stealing British ships
III: Is killed by the undead forces of Blackbeard during the Battle of Nassau
IV: His corpse is nailed to the figurehead of The Revenge, renamed the Flayed Stede, by the scourge