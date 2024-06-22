Crew

Silas and Barlow were the only survivors of a treasure expedition gone awry. Their previous ship stumbled upon an uncharted island in the Devil's Triangle and decided to investigate a temple that could be seen in the forest. Shit hit the fan and Barlow and Silas woke up in a dinghy, Barlow with a nasty scar on his face and Silas with a shovel to row the boat.

They got to Tortuga to gather a crew with a ship and head again to the island to reclaim the treasure they were sure was there.

Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack was the only one with a ship, Carrion Gull (Sloop), so they took that ship to get into uncharted waters towards the island.

A bounty hunter tried to kill Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack by ambushing him in the docks. The bounty hunter((Dead) Sean-John) got killed.

They spotted 3 ships during their voyage and decided to pursue a flyut with a Dutch flag that turned out to be Stede Bonnet. They exchanged pleasantries and Bonnet promised to invite them for dinner in Nassau Town and point them to his tailor.

They finally got to a volcanic island and managed to get to the door of the temple where they got to solve the strange language the natives used and the clues to get inside.

Inside they found stone pillars depicting a strange ritual where a man turned into something else, a dark monster, and a golden shield on a pedestal, they obviously took the shield, the pillar broke and a dark shadow escaped without paying them any mind.

At this time the whole structure started to collapse, phantasmal protectors tried to impede their leave and the volcano began to erupt.

They escaped a step ahead of the lava, the island burned and ash and steam covered their retreat into the open seas, a creepy bone ship was spotted in the mist before disappearing again.

They ended up in Nassau Town

They got away with a lot of money and the knowledge of an ancient language.

I met upon several other pirates who had an interesting and strange tale to tell. They insisted that they had found some sort of route and access to El Dorado. Much intrigued I agreed to journey out with them.

On the way to the dire island, we spotted 3 ships. One was a Fluyt flying Dutch colors. We pursued and assaulted it with great skill and violence with our small arms and broadsides. We then boarded and were surprised to find that this was not indeed the Dutch but the ship of a fellow pirate Steed Bonnet.

After civil discussion and professional courtesy dear Mr Bonnet gifted us with a bottle of wine and the promise of a dinner and introductions to his tailor when we again found ourselves well met in port.

We then traveled to the island. There we traveled inland and found a strange portal with which we could hear no report when we threw a stone through. The portal had strange

symbols upon it. On the last foray to this island, one of our companions had received a mysterious scar on their face. Using the symbols found in the scar my smarter companions were able to deduce the cipher and find that penitence was necessary to travel through the gate.

We crawled through and were exposed to an otherworldly realm with lava on all sides of a long cyclopean bridge into the distance. We set foot upon the bridge and one of the flagstones fell beneath our companion’s feet. We barely rescued him from plummeting and in the hubbub it was seen that there were the same symbols upon the flagstones. Deciphering these we found the safe path across. We traveled some distance and then a cab to an area that opened up with pillars and a large gem-encrusted golden shield. Upon removing the shield to take with us as plunder some dark force was released and fled towards the exit.

This also awakened many ghostly being we were force to do battle with as the structures around us shook and fell apart as the molten lava arose. We finally, after some difficulty, defeated these creatures sadly resulting in the loss of an eye of one of our crew. We fled out of the bridge and through the jungle to our ship as the island ruptured and spewed more fiery death.

We made it to the ship just barely made it and managed to flee as the island consumed itself in an apocalypse of smoke and fire and magma and death.

From the Journal of Ezekiel Spivack, Cap’t of the Carrion Gull