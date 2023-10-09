Two thousand years ago the Olmecas had a great war that almost destroyed them against one of their own, a powerful sorcerer that through forgotten rituals became something else, became the source of a sourge, and was set on transforming the world.

The sorcerer was defeated but could not be destroyed, its soul entraped in four stone pillars that were transported to the farthest edges of the world to be hidden and protected.

One of the pilars was left in the golden city, three were hiden and the remains of the body were also hidden.

Unbeknown to them the soul split in five, four entrapped one free to wander the land, lying in wait to regain its power.

Timeline

Summer 1715

A daring crew follow its greed to The Sunken Island and release one of the pices of HIS soul. June 21st/GM Begginer/The unpiratable, all the things you can't steal

Fall 1715

Pirates find a native prist in the dark yucatan that teaches them how to use a rare relic, a severed finger. They find their first clue as to where El Dorado is located. June 28th/GM Begginer/ Spare Parts!

Spring 1716

HE is looking for the pieces of its soul. He destroy Isla Margarita. Pirates take this chance to get into the island and get away from there with a toon of ASH. July 12th/GM Begginer/ Isla Margarita

Summer 1716

In an abnormal coral city, the pirates find a beatting heart that has contamined everything around it with dark energy. July 19th/ HM Begginer/ Coral Citadel

This is where the body was hidden.

Fall 1716

In the HMS Starfire wreckage pirates realize there is one of the stone pillars, the Brithish thought it could give them an edge in the strugle of power in the caribbean. July 26th/ HM Begginer/ The Lost British Armada

HIM got a hold on a body. Barlows dead body. HE is at the head of a Bone Ship Fleet.