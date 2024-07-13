Crew

Summary

SET UP:

They party decided to go get some ASH and start trading with it. One of the crew members knew about Isla Margarita and its produce, so there they went.

The Game

They departed from Petit-Goave went straight to their destination in The Bloody Wake (Fluyt).

The night before getting to the island they saw fires in the horizon. Upon arriving saw the fort on Punta Arenas destroyed by cannons.

On the southern shores they saw the on going fight between three bone ships and a big Spanish ship. they avoided it and made land and send their ship to hide.

They arranged to be picked up in Manzanilla 3 days later.

During their 3 days on land they fought some junkies on the road, sneaked in a tower besieged by zombies, rescued Sean (the former Capitán of the tower) and managed to haul 3 tons of ash back to their ship in time for the pick up.

Conclusion

They got away with a lot of ASH wich they sold. Fixed the ship and got a new crew mate.

The Video of the Game