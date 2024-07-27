Crew

In the aftermath of the great battle of Nassau Town everyone is set on filling the vacuum of power left by the deeds and sunk pirates.

This small group has it sight on finding a ship that could rival the recently displayed power of The Coral Chaos.

They gathered a hopeless crew on Tortuga spread misinformation so no competing parties could match up with them and sailed north towards Black Coral Bay

On the morning of the second day sailing north they saw a rising column of smoke in the horizon and approached. It was a British fleet stuck on a sandy cay.

The atmosphere pressed on their spirits as they approached the five ships that were in disarray.

They boarded one and cleared the rest of the crazy crew and the spirits of the dead. They found one sane crew member they recruited and the journal of the captain that could not hold under the pressure of his crew going mad.

This ship was too damaged to make it sea worthy so they went to the next.

On the next they had to fight more crazy crew and the spirits of the dead, on of the officers of the ship that still was sane was putting the crazy out of combat without killing them.

Together they manage to get this ship upright, with the crazy locked up, the remaining sane persons rowing the long boat got it far away from this mess.

They got a Man of War they called The Soggy Squid (Man-o-War) with enough crew to sail, the crew has the Crazy trait. They found out that what caused the British fleet to go mad was a mesoan relic from old, a stone pilar they though could be the key to control the undead.

