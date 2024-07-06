Buccaneer Lvl 5
Buccaneer: CRACK SHOT II (ranged attacks -4DR). FIX BAYONETS!. FOCUSED AIM. SURVIVALIST(can not become infected, sick, or poisoned) Former Scout with Keen Sense. Hedonistic with Broken and Rotting Teeth who talks to himself when alone - and he believes he is often alone.
Wears Leather armor with a bandolier across his chest where you often see his pet monkey named Squid (the monkey is a stuffed child toy). A rapier on his hip and his musket on his back. The word "REVENGE" tattooed across his fingers meant for the people who left him marooned on an island
Donated 1,350 silver to the upgrades and repairs to the Soggy Squid
HP:28. STR: +2 AGL: +4 PRES: +5 TUFF: +3. SPI: +1
TDC SEASON
CHARACTER EVENTS
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
TDC SEASON
CHARACTER EVENTS
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
TDC SEASON
CHARACTER EVENTS
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718