Buccaneer Lvl 5

Buccaneer: CRACK SHOT II ( ranged attacks -4DR). FIX BAYONETS!. FOCUSED AIM . SURVIVALIST (can not become infected, sick, or poisoned) Former Scout with Keen Sense. Hedonistic with Broken and Rotting Teeth who talks to himself when alone - and he believes he is often alone.

Wears Leather armor with a bandolier across his chest where you often see his pet monkey named Squid (the monkey is a stuffed child toy). A rapier on his hip and his musket on his back. The word "REVENGE" tattooed across his fingers meant for the people who left him marooned on an island

Donated 1,350 silver to the upgrades and repairs to the Soggy Squid

HP:28. STR: +2 AGL: +4 PRES: +5 TUFF: +3. SPI: +1

