Jason | Jerry Black
Buccaneer Lvl 5

Buccaneer: CRACK SHOT II (ranged attacks -4DR). FIX BAYONETS!. FOCUSED AIM. SURVIVALIST(can not become infected, sick, or poisoned) Former Scout with Keen Sense. Hedonistic with Broken and Rotting Teeth who talks to himself when alone - and he believes he is often alone.

Wears Leather armor with a bandolier across his chest where you often see his pet monkey named Squid (the monkey is a stuffed child toy). A rapier on his hip and his musket on his back. The word "REVENGE" tattooed across his fingers meant for the people who left him marooned on an island

Donated 1,350 silver to the upgrades and repairs to the Soggy Squid

HP:28. STR: +2 AGL: +4 PRES: +5 TUFF: +3. SPI: +1

TDC SEASON

CHARACTER EVENTS

Winter 1716

July 5th/GM Begginer/ Bark Land, A Woody Island

Spring 1716

July 11th/GM Andy/Assassinate the Count

Summer 1716

July 19th/ HM Begginer/ Coral Citadel

Fall 1716

July 26th/ HM Begginer/ The Lost British Armada

TDC SEASON

CHARACTER EVENTS

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

TDC SEASON

CHARACTER EVENTS

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

September 6th/ HM Begginer/ The Dirty Dozen

Summer 1718

Fall 1718