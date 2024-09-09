Crew

Locations

NPCs

None

Summary

SET UP:

The group tries to take one of the Spanish outposts in San Salvador, Spanish Fort. They know there are ships there for the taking if the can overpower the military detachment on the island.

The Game

They set sail from Black Coral Bay with 3 ships and 200+ souls.

They arrive at their destination at night. Under the guise of darkness sent a zapper commando to mess with the fort and one by water to destroy the lookout tower. While the ships waited for the signal.

Group 1 (going for the fort) manage to infiltrate and plant charges to bring a wall of the wooden for down. The group split in two, one in wait to blow the charges up the other went to set an ambush spot that would help group 2.

Group 2 manage to climb a cliff and charged the lookout spot, and the battle started, half of group one abandoned the ambushed spot and helped group two, this was enough to take the lookout tower down.

Half of group one laying in wait manage to use the commotion to blow up part of the force and overwhelm the opposing force trying to kill them.

On the sea, the three ships maneuver to board the ship of the line. Between the fort cannons and the ship's cannons managed to sink one ship.

The situation looked grim for the pirates until a think mist covered the island and in the confusion the squid crew managed to overpower the crew of the ship of the line.

Conclusion

They managed to get the ship of the line and to Black Coral Bay with minimal crew. Armando Esteban Quit made a name for himself due to the chaos he caused in the Spanish line.

The Video of the Game