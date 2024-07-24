Zealot of Chaos

Player Write Up

Armando Esteban Quito was born in Spanish Florida, the son of settlers he joined the Spanish armada at a young age. He quickly rose through the ranks until he became a lieutenant. Soon after he was sent in an exploration mission to the dark Yucatan, there his unit came upon a tribe of peaceful natives that worshipped the ancient primordial god 'Chaos' but they were deemed heretics by his commanding officer and sentenced to a fiery death. Armando rebelled and slaughtered his fellow men like animals, he stayed with this tribe and learned their ancient rites. Chaos bestowed her favor upon him after many trials, he emerged from the dense jungle as a Shaman of Chaos. Lady Chaos guided him into the Caribbean where sinister forces were preparing to destroy her creation, there he joined forces with many legendary pirates. The most notorious of them were Darnell 'The Dog', Jerry Black and Squid, Captain Casey Withers, Anne 'the Governess' and Old Turtle.

Along with Jason | Jerry Black and Se7en49 | Darnell "The Dog" , he attempted to form an unlikely alliance of pirates and Spaniards to fight against the scourge and the church of the forsaken seafarer, but the Spanish governor Don Armando de la Cruz was blinded by greed, so they decided to make use of the Spanish resources themselves destroying one of their forts and capturing a Ship of the Line which they promptly renamed 'The Apocalypse'. As the world came to an end he met a man from tomorrow and promised him his soul or the necromicon for assistance in the final battle, he was gifted protection form the undead and a strange potion capable of transporting him great distances through solid objects. This was a promise he did not intend to keep as his body, mind and soul belong to Lady Chaos he cannot give that which is not his. In a final stand Armando sacrificed himself using the gifts from the man from tomorrow to steal the necronomicon and dagger needed for the eldritch ritual, he transported himself 100 feet below the temple into solid rock.

July 24th/ HM Begginer/ Escape from Nassau