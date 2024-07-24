Crew

SET UP:

The French and the Spanish are attacking by sea, the pirate armada sails ready to defend the free port of Nassau. Once the battle is turning in the pirates favor an unatural mist creeps up from the sea and in it the Bone Ships hide.

An undead invasion of Nassau has started.

The Game

The players start at the beach of Nassau when the undead armad a emerges from the mist and the undead army storms Nassau.

The town is sourounded on all fronts, Paco leading the pirates on one side, Captain Jamie Bloodhook and Sir thomas Thoms the others. On the fort Sam Bellamy and Hornigold lead the pirate forces.

The Atlantean refugees, the pirate families, the gold from the taxes, the safty of the fort are at stake.

The party decide to push the line on Sir Thomas Thomas front and make way for the families and every one that can not figth to leave.

They manage to make a way and Ol' Waldwick decides to lead the refugees to a beach where they may find a ship to get the hell out of the island.

The rest of the party goes after the tax money on the governess house. They clear the house and is when most of them are trying to patch themselves that Hilarius 'Bart' Gray decides to grab what he can and run, but it does not go entirely his way.

A race to the beach to get the last spots on a ship that may have sailed already ensue.

Waldwick with the refugees, Armando Esteban Quito, "Gilly" waters and John Hawkwood with a coffer full of coins, and Hilarius 'Bart' Gray by himself.

The refugees get there first but have to pass an ofstacle, they need to descend a cliff wal for which they made a lader made of rope.

Hilarious comes in second but finds a safe way down for himself and gets to the ship unnoticed.

Half of the refugees go down and the ladder breakes, this is when the last three with the coffer arrives. They fill their pockets, throw the coffer down that brack spilling the money on the sand, and they climb down. Glly falls and die.

The money on the beach and the spooky words of Hilarious made the pirates form the ship loose time that is enough for everyone to get there and sail out.

Conclusion

They managed to get out from New Providence Island in a Flyut called The Lucky Bastard. They got some money and a boat full of people from wich pick a crew.

Bill (aka Gilly aka Drift) notes





Gilly saves some merfolk before squadding up with a makeshift crew. We elect Bart as leader since he's level 3.

We go to the SW front to clear a path for civilian evacuation. Bart takes some hits in the front line while we back him up.

Wolf wick splits from the party to save the refugees while we head to governor's mansion.

There is a force of skeletons - we destroy them with a pair of devil's luck crits.

When we make it to the mansion, it's full of Anne's tax levies and pirate's treasure- more than we can reasonably carry. We start searching for valuables and med kits.

We loot what we can but the short-lived fellowship is broken when "captain" Bart turns invisible and leaves.

While Walt wick leads the refugees to safety, the party tries to handle a massive chest full of silver through the village.

Witnessing all hell break loose, they follow the refugees into the forest and towards safety.

Walt tries to get 100 people down a steep cliff face. Down at the beach - a ship making its preparations to leave.

An invisible Bart threatens them with violence if they leave. Distracted by the ghost, they delay their departure.

Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height. The others loot her corpse, no rest for the wicked.

Chaos and carnage as refugees and civilians make the same jump with their prized possessions. Others loot the corpses

my new character will be one of the people we saved

We depart on the Lucky Bastard.

Bart appears from no where. I've been here the whole time!

The ship is spooked by "ghost" Bart and tales are told of him abandoning his crew.

We'd probably pick someone else to captain the Lucky Bastard (or someone else is already in charge)