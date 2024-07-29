



A bastard mutant of Atlantis. Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height.

In contrast to Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP she died for no reason- besides perhaps greed.



July 24th/ HM Begginer/ Escape from Nassau





TDC Season Character Events Winter 1715 No Activity Spring 1715 No Activity Summer 1715 No Activity Fall 1715 No Activity Winter 1716 No Activity Spring 1716 No Activity Summer 1716 No Activity Fall 1716 July 24th/ HM Begginer/ Escape from Nassau Winter 1717 Spring 1717 Summer 1717 Fall 1717 Winter 1718 Spring 1718 Summer 1718 Fall 1718 Winter 1719

Bill (aka Gilly aka Drift) notes



Gilly saves some merfolk before squadding up with a makeshift crew. We elect Bart as leader since he's level 3.

We go to the SW front to clear a path for civilian evacuation. Bart takes some hits in the front line while we back him up.

Wolf wick splits from the party to save the refugees while we head to governor's mansion.

There is a force of skeletons - we destroy them with a pair of devil's luck crits.

When we make it to the mansion, it's full of Anne's tax levies and pirate's treasure- more than we can reasonably carry. We start searching for valuables and med kits.

We loot what we can but the short-lived fellowship is broken when "captain" Bart turns invisible and leaves.

While Walt wick leads the refugees to safety, the party tries to handle a massive chest full of silver through the village.

Witnessing all hell break loose, they follow the refugees into the forest and towards safety.

Walt tries to get 100 people down a steep cliff face. Down at the beach - a ship making its preparations to leave.

An invisible Bart threatens them with violence if they leave. Distracted by the ghost, they delay their departure.

Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height. The others loot her corpse, no rest for the wicked.

Chaos and carnage as refugees and civilians make the same jump with their prized possessions. Others loot the corpses

my new character will be one of the people we saved

We depart on the Lucky Bastard.

Bart appears from no where. I've been here the whole time!

The ship is spooked by "ghost" Bart and tales are told of him abandoning his crew.

We'd probably pick someone else to captain the Lucky Bastard (or someone else is already in charge)