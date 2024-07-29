A bastard mutant of Atlantis. Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height.
In contrast to Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP she died for no reason- besides perhaps greed.
July 24th/ HM Begginer/ Escape from Nassau
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719
Bill (aka Gilly aka Drift) notes
Gilly saves some merfolk before squadding up with a makeshift crew. We elect Bart as leader since he's level 3.
We go to the SW front to clear a path for civilian evacuation. Bart takes some hits in the front line while we back him up.
Wolf wick splits from the party to save the refugees while we head to governor's mansion.
There is a force of skeletons - we destroy them with a pair of devil's luck crits.
When we make it to the mansion, it's full of Anne's tax levies and pirate's treasure- more than we can reasonably carry. We start searching for valuables and med kits.
We loot what we can but the short-lived fellowship is broken when "captain" Bart turns invisible and leaves.
While Walt wick leads the refugees to safety, the party tries to handle a massive chest full of silver through the village.
Witnessing all hell break loose, they follow the refugees into the forest and towards safety.
Walt tries to get 100 people down a steep cliff face. Down at the beach - a ship making its preparations to leave.
An invisible Bart threatens them with violence if they leave. Distracted by the ghost, they delay their departure.
Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height. The others loot her corpse, no rest for the wicked.
Chaos and carnage as refugees and civilians make the same jump with their prized possessions. Others loot the corpses
my new character will be one of the people we saved
We depart on the Lucky Bastard.
Bart appears from no where. I've been here the whole time!
The ship is spooked by "ghost" Bart and tales are told of him abandoning his crew.
We'd probably pick someone else to captain the Lucky Bastard (or someone else is already in charge)