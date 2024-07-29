The Sea's bounty was destroyed in the chaos.

After the battle, Drift makes her case to Casey: "you can save lives if we keep fighting, look at what we did today! (refugees swat away Florida mosquitos)

We need not fight each other; let us try each plan and see if either works! our enemy is death itself, not each other.

I have already made my case to the quartermasters and other guildsmen in Tortuga's harbor, but you have the ears of every captain and leader in the Bretheren! Please, call for peace before we slay each other."

Some time afterwards, agents of the Wretched assassinated Drift for her treachery brutally and publicly. Then, her body was fixed with "concrete shoes" and dropped to the ocean as a sacrifice go the Deep.



drift is a lore keeper and quartermaster. sorceress and follower of Chaos.





Escaped refugee saved by Postal | Ol' Waldwick

Learned about worship of Chaos from one of the crew in

July 24th/ HM Begginer/ Escape from Nassau Treasure- 167s

July 30 clifford - treasure 1767s

July 30th/ HM Clifford/ Silver in Shipwrecks - Winter 1717

Bill's Aug 26 notes Beating Shriveled Heart



Drift level up +str +agl -pre +tou /spr +2 hp

veteran quartermaster- Drift develops a knack for numbers and ledgers

inventory- max 7

Leather, robes

Machete



Backpack: (max capacity 10 str capacity 8)

a fine metal flask

Golden Baquette

med kit

Journal with maps

Ink and parchment

weighted dice*

Cross of the Paragon

Great old one figurine

Mermaid scales

The Gilded Baguette



in a chest on ship (not on person) Spyglass, compass

musket, bandolier with 4x flint lock, 30 shot

2x medkit. Conquistador helmet (painted in Spanish colors, defaced)











While Walt wick leads the refugees to safety, the party tries to handle a massive chest full of silver through the village. Witnessing all hell break loose, they follow the refugees into the forest and towards safety. Walt tries to get 100 people down a steep cliff face. Down at the beach - a ship making its preparations to leave. An invisible Bart threatens them with violence if they leave. Distracted by the ghost, they delay their departure. Gilly died like her cousins- falling from a great height. The others loot her corpse, no rest for the wicked. Chaos and carnage as refugees and civilians make the same jump with their prized possessions. Others loot the corpses my new character will be one of the people we saved

We depart on the Lucky Bastard. Bart appears from no where. I've been here the whole time! The ship is spooked by "ghost" Bart and tales are told of him abandoning his crew. We'd probably pick someone else to captain the Lucky Bastard (or someone else is already in charge)

Drift Green- new character Great Old One Figurine One human is terrorized for d4 rounds unless they succeed a PRESENCE DR14 test. They can test each round. total 167 gold -1 str -- agl +1pre +1 tou -1spr +2 hp dead head spell \applies 29/7

July 30 with clifford

Stuart OP- gunpowder (new character)

James- James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten

ryno- Ryno X | Legendary Pirate | Hector "Blue" Tolton

The captain- The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings

Andy- Dirk McCraw (new character)

Bill- Bill | Legendary Pirate | Drift Green



Traveled on the The Sea Witch (Frigate)



Down time pre mission- Drift researches the locations of nearby ship wrecks. 17 presence check- there are 2 great targets- treasure ships destroyed by the kraken and french/english war ships destroyed by each other. We choose war ships because we need new cannons.

We sail up to a pile of ship wrecks- several dozen sloops & a few larger ones. Drowned everywhere. a gem of a galleon the San Pedro sits on top of a reef.

We row up to san pedro in a dinghy, shooting the drowned who swim up to us.

room 1 armory- lots of ammo and gunpowder. careful everyone!

passageway- angled, handholds to climb up.

outdoor. dead spaniard on deck.

still outdoors mixed with reef - stairs, trapdoor.

cannon deck on stern - drowned ahead. approach from the safer side and dispatch them

In the galley- we fight some giant crabs. Turn them into a yummy snack with help from our cook.

Making our way to mid-ships, we find a set of salvageable cannons, and another set of cannons completely destroyed.

Greene observes that unlike traditional captains of the Imperial navies, Turtle admirably goes into dangerous situations first, followed closely by his first mate. He's not likely to live to old age, but he inspires his men to great deeds.

Captain's quarter's- pool of blood. We find a logbook and some gems (300s)

We make our way below-decks. Pull a tarp from a large pallet- silver ingots!

The good book says, Ask and you shall receive. We seek silver, and here silver be.

I light some sage and start to consecrate this potentially cursed cargo.

Zombies at the back of the hold. Gunpowder blows them up with a bomb. Careful with the cargo!!

Further below decks, there is a heavily fortified cage within the brig. Curious what's inside, we open the locks and hinges to find a monstrous zombie, fused with its armor. We take control of it with a dark ritual.

I plead to ask the creature questions- what are the scourge's intentions!? Under Captain's orders, we coup de grace it with muskets to put it out of its misery.

Its corpse turns into CURSED ASH! Gunpowder burns his hand trying to stash it.

Clearing through the rest of the cargo holds, Greene slays the last drowned with a marlinspike in hand-to-hand.

We recall the ship, haul the cargo into our hold, and count our treasure-

ammo 2000s

New cannons (broadsides restored to Sea Witch after 1500s repair cost)

Gems300s

12,000s silver ingots

5,000s iron ingots

our veteran quartermaster sells our goods for additional goods in port (except silver). total with bonus= 22,700 divided by 13 shares (per new share rules this week)=1747 per share.

Epilogue: Crab cake feast for the crew!!

Greene plans to spend the next season's down time to build a small base on the ship wrecks as a "salvage yard"- plenty of spare parts here, probably!

Gaining experience:

+1 str, -agl, +1pre, +1tou, +1spr, +1hp

ability: I want to learn zealot's guidance from our captain - will you be my mentor?

on the dead men I find (3) a weapon - machete d4





