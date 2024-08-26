Guest HM Armado

Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito level 5 zealot of chaos

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Drift Green level 3 sorceror / zealot of chaos



Postal | Ol' Waldwick bucc level 3



SinCity | Mariette Jamison rapscallion level 2



Simon Ravncrest Henry Jenkins level 1 brute wanted mutineer,



"Lady Chaos has decided to place an unusual object in the path of her champion Armando Esteban Quito. He has found a shriveled heart inside a chest after looting a wretched temple, it seems the heart starts beating when set underwater. He wants to learn more about it, who does it belong to, who set this curse upon him, can he learn the power to do it?"



Prologue- Yule in tortuga Travel via sloop to San Juan in disguise as French sailors.

scene 1- thirsty heart tavern in San Juan

We seek Javier Des Perros the street wizard

Carousing- we have drinks with a skeleton in a gibbet. we wake up feeling a year older in a crypt, surrounded by bones.

but, we gained vital information on where to find Des Perros.

scene 2- the next morning. alleys of san juan our captain shows the heart to the street wizard. he tells us a story of Diablo dos torres

used to be a good natured merchant lord 200 years ago.

his daughter Maria was the hottest bachelorette in the islands. Markos the guardsman won her heart, but Torres sent him on a doomed quest. Heartbroken she turned to Brother Hector, of the brotherhood of the illuminated heart (Drift presses him on how he came on this information - it was divined supernaturally. he shows her stiches from a sinister Spanish experiment. these are oddly familiar to Drift. he told her of beings beyond space and time. according to him, they didn't contradict the church's dogma and they could teach us about our place in the cosmos. he can help her and Markos' love last forever, for a small sacrifice... she died 6 months later. is this her heart?! Go to Calebra island off the east coast to summon Markos' spirit, and put the two to rest.



Scene 3- storms on our journey we pull up some flotsam from the sea- about 6k worth of cargo! navigating through storms, our ship is battered and we arrive in port soggy & cranky. From what we hear this is a dry island- no fresh water reserves. Desolate ship wrecks, population dropped from 500 to 100 Harbor master shakes us down and we attempt to turn it around on him, but fail. I offer him a baguette as "alms"- though the Spanish will get credit for this maybe this will make them expect more from their empire. Scene 4- Ghost town I hand out food to the locals. but not the good stuff! leave the salted pork on the ship. the people are mostly cagey and stay behind closed doors. a haunted mansion- the Don's butler greets us and offers us a meager meal of wine and cheese. We get permission from the don to move about town. Something is off about him. Scraping and banging from inside the mansion

Drift pulls out some spices from her bag to share with you when no one is looking.

When the don enters, Drift seems oddly silent and homicidal. Perhaps she recognizes him or his uniform from her past.

The banging and scraping get closer and a grog barrel bursts through a trap door!

Drift jumps up from her chair and fires at the Don - she just needed a reason





scene 5- burglary

in the absence of spanish supervision, we loot the place. silverware, fine china, the last of their food.

we find some live chickens- very valuable! load em up into cages & coops.

downstairs, we find a room where the spanish have been doing experiments with ghostly divination.

drift has some flash backs to her times in Spanish captivity, and discovers a stiched scar on the back of her scalp.

the crew finds correspondence between don fernando and don diego from many years ago.

the princess is locked in his tower, her body untouched by time and corruption.

we bring our loot and the books back to the ship, then head toward the tower at the other end of the island.



Scene 6- moon lit stone tower

Trail blazing through the jungle, there's a stone tower outlined by moon-light.

We climb a spiral staircase in a ruined tower. (denizens aren't a threat to us currently)

We overhear a conversation between Maria and Markos, the lovers from 200 years ago.

Listening silently, we notice that this argument is happening in a loop. How long have these ghosts been arguing?

The crew enters the room in peace, introducing ourselves (jokingly) as pirates though we wear spanish uniforms.

Mark the skeleton pleads for the Heart: "DESTROY IT! CAST IT INTO THE SEA!"

Maria asks for us to give it to her: "My life, beauty and youth will be restored!"

She has dark dreams of apocalypse and promises to tell us more. Drift writes down what she has to say, but...

We deny it to both of them, so they attack us. Markos overpowers Armando & Drift for the artifact and pulls the Heart from the chest.

He jumps out a window then explodes halfway down.

"The tower is unstable! we need to get out of here."

"Take whatever's not nailed down and run!"

Making our way back to the ship, then Tortuga, we split our earnings back at port at 3000s per share. Chickens are selling at a premium these days!

We divvy out a share of food to give away (about 3000s) as alms to the poor, in the name of Lord/ Lady Chaos.



Drift level up +str +agl -pre +tou /spr +2 hp

veteran quartermaster- Drift develops a knack for numbers and ledgers