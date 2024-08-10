Rapscallion Level 2

Brittle' Mariette Jamison is a sickly looking woman who isn't from anywhere, as she'd say. Littered with scars, the biggest of which are two in an 'x' shape across her stomach. Rags and bandages haphazardly cover her body, with a scraggly, endlessly patched coat tied around her waist. The nicest thing on her is an unpolished golden necklace with a locket made to look like a clam. If she isn't carrying her bucket, it is tied to one of the sleeves of this coat by the handle. Her musket would be slung across her back. She is on the shorter side, with spiky reddish-brown hair and dark eyes.