Second room contain 13 heads with their mouths sown shut on spears in a circle. There are 2 bodies in the center of the circle. One is armored with a red herring on it, the other is robed.

The Armor body contains a folded document with the Black spot on it. On opening it contains the words "The bald head holds the key."

On opening the mouth of that head it lets out a horrible scream doing damage to the crew.

The robed one contains the following on a piece of parchment. Vul vm aolzl ziclylk othkz aol jvyylja rif. Aol vaolyz dpss klzayvf fvb. Zlhyjo ilopuk aol allao vm aol thu dpao vusf vul lfl.

Breaking the cypher this reads: One of these severed heads holds the correct key. The others will destroy you. Search behind the teeth of the man with only one eye.

Going to that head it contains a key made of water that opens a stone door in the room.

The next room contains 5 statues, a mural depicting eldritch beast fighting the undead atop the bodies of the living a a giant stone circle imbedded into the back wall with glyphs all around it.

On entry the statues come to life and are defeated by the crew

The are translated by Haaldaar | Ghost of Ina “Tempus” Rutte and they learn that to unpen the gate and summons a Great Old one they must sacrifice 100 willing victims here with a special obsidian dagger found at the Pyramid of the Setting Sun in the The Dark Yucatan. Additionally they must copy the Necronomicon onto the hide of a still living Kraken and use hide it as a alter cloth