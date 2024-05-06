Vessel Name La Caotica Type Sloop Captain Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito Current HP 30 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Upgrades crew skill +1 leveled up after a good haul summer '17

Ship's Log

Originally La Vie en Rosa part of the French forces that were protecting the Secret French Bunker. The crew were rescued from certain death by Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito who fled from the battle with his crew of former French sailors. Renamed by Armando to La Caotica.



First Mate - Pierre La Fountaine

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist

August 20th/Hm Andy/Finding the Temple of the Lost Gate