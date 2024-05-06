La Caotica (sloop)
La Caotica (sloop)
Vessel Name
La Caotica
Type
Sloop
Captain
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
crew skill +1 leveled up after a good haul summer '17
Ship's Log
Originally La Vie en Rosa part of the French forces that were protecting the Secret French Bunker. The crew were rescued from certain death by Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito who fled from the battle with his crew of former French sailors. Renamed by Armando to La Caotica.
First Mate - Pierre La Fountaine
August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist