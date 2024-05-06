La Caotica (sloop)

embedded image

embedded image

Vessel Name

La Caotica

Type

Sloop

Captain

Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito

Current HP

30

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Upgrades

crew skill +1 leveled up after a good haul summer '17

Ship's Log

Originally La Vie en Rosa part of the French forces that were protecting the Secret French Bunker. The crew were rescued from certain death by Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito who fled from the battle with his crew of former French sailors. Renamed by Armando to La Caotica.

First Mate - Pierre La Fountaine
August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist

August 20th/Hm Andy/Finding the Temple of the Lost Gate