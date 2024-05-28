aka Tiger Eye Reborn: see also Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock

Born again and renamed Nerina ("Sea Nymph" in Greek) by James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten

Sails with the Sea Witch

Background- Carpenter

Flaws- No Fear of Death; "what is dead may never die"

Appearance/Trademarks- Constantly pruned skin. "Muscle Mom"

Idiosyncrasies- Haunted by those who she brought back including her mate Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd

Unfortunate Incidents and conditions- "Hell spat you back out" (this happened once in her backstory at an unknown date and again in summer '17)

Pulled an anchor from Davy Jones' Locker (level 1 brute plus 20 unfortunate incident)

Brute- Signature anchor (named Deep's Trawler) "Requires 2 hands, d8 damage, and target's armor is reduced by one tier (-d2) during the attack."

experience from June 5th/GM Andy/A Debt to Pay learned how to pile onto the Guardian

Swashbuckler- Scurvy scallywag- "You don’t fight fair. -2 DR when attacking an enemy that has already been attacked this turn."



Experience from August 13th/Hm Andy/Down to the Locker 'survived' in the Locker for 10 seasons by fighting non-stop. Haunted by the crew who sacrificed themselves for her.

Survivalist- "Your body has developed into a finely tuned machine for existing in the wild. Gain +1 Toughness. You cannot become infected, sick, or poisoned, and your maximum HP increases by d4." rolled a 1.

Conduit- "Restless spirits often use you to communicate with the corporeal world. Every day at dawn, roll for a random Arcane Ritual (pg. 42). You can use that ritual once without testing Spirit, after which the spirits leave your body. If you do not cast the Ritual by dawn you lose d2 HP."



Murdered conquistador captain and tried to get the rest to throw down their weapons. Pledged herself as Guardian of the Gate. Resolved to get better at parley.

Swashbuckler- Intimidating presence- Enemies close to you suffer -2 morale.

Traveled with the Sea Witch in Winter 18 in August 27th / HM Jason / The Obsidian Dagger- lost at sea after a supernatural storm. (will return in Fall 18)

Polynesian- Spanish ancestry. (mom was recruited to a crew in 1686)

Grew up on a ship.

Learned carpentry from her father, and how to fight from her mother.

"What is dead may never die!"- Eve's crew followed a fanatical religion which practiced drowning then reviving their crewmates via CPR. Eve was initiated thusly by her mother at the age of fourteen in 1701. Eel brought this tradition to the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer in Winter 1715 to honor her memory.

[She died and was separated from her family at some point after that, details TBD]

Matey'd to Crisp Rat sometime around Winter 1714





Level 1 profile

Massive 6' tall black smith. She wears armor / helmet to disguise her slightly ghoulish nature, but it doesn't stop the smell. She doesn't talk much, and her eyesight and hearing are terrible.