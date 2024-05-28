Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock (Bill C.)
Brute

Massive 6' tall black smith. She wears armor / helmet to disguise her slightly ghoulish nature, but it doesn't stop the smell. She doesn't talk much, and her eyesight and hearing are terrible.

Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock eulogy by Chris(Chrisp Rat (Bill C.)), Eve's mate

As the crew escape from an approaching Kraken, they lay her bones to rest so that her spirit might commune with the mighty beast.

"'What is dead may never die,' she would say. Her people's warriors had a ritual where they were drowned then revived.

We all know the price we had to pay for that horn, and Tiger Eye was willing to pay in that coin.

She died doing what she loved... killing Spanish colonizers!

(glares at Spanish hostages)

She knew the value of a life lived, and a life lost!

A toast, to the first martyr of our crusade against the Spanish! What is dead may never die!"

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

  • Set out of Nassau to hunt prizes but was captured by the Spanish. Was brought in front of Governor Torres who gave them a proposition. Retrieve the Horn of Poseidon or die. Choose to retrieve the Horn. Died while facing the Guardian of the Horn. Temporally brought back as skeletal Thurl by Yoric Straggle (cephillipod). The crew used it's powers to destroy a Spanish Man-o-War and get away.

