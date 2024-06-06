Crew

Summary

Player Writeup

scene 0- Spanish ambush! Eve & Lucas were on lookout, and got caught by surprise when playing their favorite counting-game. We run afoul of the Spanish war fleet, and were hauled back to Havana by a Spanish Man-o-War, the Executioner's Hand.

Scene 1- The governor's mission Our faithful captain Shark Bones was executed by the Spanish governor Torres in front of us. He offers us a simple bargain, serve or die. "An island has risen from the Deep, and a temple resides on that island. Within this temple, is a horn. I want you to get it for me" (this word Deep catches Jean's attention) "There will be Spaniards on board your sloop, and our Queen's Hand will escort you to your destination to make sure you don't get lost." We set sail with the Spaniards invading our ship, and following close behind in their man o war. (edited)

Scene 2- A mysterious island We discuss our options. "They are clearly afraid of whatever's on this island," Lucas surmised. Tiger Eye plans to make a forgery of the horn with her blacksmith tools, if she can. She sneaks them on board their dinghy, but none of the Spaniards seem to care. They drop us off not wanting to set foot on the island. We row a dinghy inland. The trees seem to talk, and the flora all seems somewhat alien.

Scene 3- a rickety bridge "Who made this thing?" Jean wondered as he approached a wood-and-rope bridge. "Probably the Spanish?" Lucas guessed. Just then, we were ambushed by Pygmy Pihrana People, aka Pihranamies. Little gremlin-like creatures, they charged toward us without warning or any attempt to parley with us. Quickly drawing our weapons, we defend ourselves against a dozen little goblins as they bite and claw at us. Yorick finds the bodies of some unlucky Spaniards who probably died in this encounter, and reanimates some of them to help even the numbers. Lucas drops a fire-bomb to cover our retreat.

Scene 3 1/2- We rest at an ancient ruined structure. Eve attempts to make sense of some ancient carvings but gets no-where. Over breakfast, they briefly discuss battle tactics: "My people do not fear death. If we are swarmed again, allow me to engage them and my armor should take most of the damage."

Scene 4- Temple of Poseidon / Atlantis As we enter the ancient structure, the vines come to life and block our way. Hacking at them with a machete, we cut our way to a hallway made of marble. Yorick finds a fresh supply of corpses when they discover the remains of the last Spanish expedition There is evidence of a mutant fish-merfolk culture here... the fabled city of Atlantis?! We find a massive golden door; this must be a vault!

Scene 5- the Well-Vault As we open the door, we can see a massive 4 foot tall horn at the end of the hallway, surrounded by water in the middle of a well. The floors & walls are carved marble tile, with flowing faucets and fountains everywhere. Water gathers up to our boots but not past our ankles as it flows towards the well at the north of the room. In the hallway sit a half-dozen statues of merfolk lords and ladies, trapped to spit poisoned darts. We test them out with a skeleton-helper, who seems relatively resilient to piercing darts. To the right, we find four chests, and are grateful to find them without armed traps. two contain 3k silver each; the last two; magical artifacts! "I've got a bad feeling about this..." Tiger Eye clutched her weapons closely, glaring around for hidden threats. We open up a chest to find it full of water, with a glowing key inside. When we pull it out, it's made of solid water. Another contains a belt, like that of a champion athlete, with gold plating and Atlantean filigrees. Feeling anxious, they decide to take the chests away from this room in case things go sideways once they grab the horn. Returning to the vault-room, they crawled under the trap to get to the horn. In the center of a well of deep water, the horn sits on a display stand. Jean hops into the well, causing a stir from the depths. dozens of merfolk skeletons at the bottom are disturbed as a massive octopus-creature emerges: The guardian!

Scene 6 The Guardian of the Horn The crew pulls out their blades and gets to chopping, while Yorick reanimates some of the remains in the well. Tiger Eye climbs onto a chair for a better shot, and aims a harpoon gun at the creature. As it pulls the creature with a force that would knock a grown man off his feet, the creature doesn't budge an inch. "That beast must weigh a ton... screw it!" (Activate shanty battle music: Wellerman) Fastening a hook to the wall, she slides down the rope towards the beast! She crashes into it violently, but the creature doesn't seem bothered. Grabbing onto the harpoon that's lodged into its hide, she jumps on its back and tries to pull attention away from Jean! Its tentacles have shocking powers, and Eve is electrocuted. She takes a swig of whiskey while atop the beast, but can't hold it down. "Run!" She yelled as the smell of burning, rotten meat filled the room. We knew she was done for, and we smote the massive creature with help from the skeletons. As he looks at the horn, Jean wonders, is this the real thing? Whether it is or not, we should bring it to the Spanish.

Scene 7 Dealing with the Spanish navy- Aboard the Adventurer's Ghost Bill's new character- Crisp Rat "I've been here the whole time" We reanimated Tiger Eye as a skeleton so that she could help carry the loot and fight the Spanish. We snuck up on the wary Spaniards, and overpowered them. Tiger Eye got a good smashing in with her anchor, which she still wielded expertly despite being a skeleton. Cris disarmed a Spaniard and stole his cutlass, only to fumble it the next round and drop it overboard. Taking control of the ship, we tied the Spaniards to the mast so that they could stand witness to what happened next. Among the Spanish captain's possessions, an obsidian kraken that protects us from the beast? Yes, please! We approached the Executioner's Hand and then summoned the Kraken from a safe distance. Watching its mast get ripped apart, we send Tiger's skeleton off to meet the kraken in a sailor's burial. Her watch has ended...



