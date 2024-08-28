To recover the Obsidian Dagger , one of the ingredients needed to perform a ritual that will raise a GREAT OLD ONE. The crew of the Sea Witch must travel to the Dark Yucatan to recover this priceless artifact.

The church has sent word, free food for anyone willing to come live in the Cayman Island and help build/fortify the new Church grounds. They are only 4% completed of the FORT

The Sea Witch travels to the southern coast of the Dark Yucatan following a simple map with crude markings supported by the Zealot's COMMUNE with their deity.

Party learns the Spanish are looking for same temple. Left in two parties the day before their arrival. Local provides alt route to entrance hidden behind a waterfall.

A thousand suns and Divine light helps the party slowly search the first third of the temple rooms. Gemstones, discarded snake skin up to lengths of 8 feet long and snake eggs (some that were taken by the crew)

Old Turtle summons 8 zombies to search for traps and come across a bone altar with an obsidian dagger on top. They decide they want the 500lb golden snake statue. They travel back with 6 zombies carrying the statue.

As they do, a horde of undead crash through and give chase. They trampled SinCity | Salty Seadog | Angelica and Bill | Salty Seadog | "Octojoe" (recently married on this voyage) They die in each others arms. But are brought back thanks to Prophet Tempus.

Old Turtle, using the mark from Awilix from a previous season, splits off and draws the horde away from the crew so they could escape. It worked but he catches a glimpse of the SPANISH FLEET, Ship of the lines, working into position to fire upon the anchored Sea Witch.

His last ritual, summoning the Kraken, is a fumble which causes an Ancient spirit to possess him. YIG, angered by the temple defilement, emanates a sickly snake-like cloud around Old Turtle, turning the jungle branches into snakes, raining hundreds of them onto the Sea Witch crew while undead Snake Guardians climb up on the decks.

Few minutes later a poisonous explosion of arcane energy erupts from Old Turtle and races across the horizon, leaving Old Turtle bleeding a green ichor-like substance from his eyes, nose,ears and mouth.