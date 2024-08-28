CREW:
Haaldaar | Ghost of Ina “Tempus” Rutte Aka "Prophet Tempus"
SinCity | Salty Seadog | Angelica - Deceased
Locations
NPCs
None
MISSION:
To recover the Obsidian Dagger, one of the ingredients needed to perform a ritual that will raise a GREAT OLD ONE. The crew of the Sea Witch must travel to the Dark Yucatan to recover this priceless artifact.
The church has sent word, free food for anyone willing to come live in the Cayman Island and help build/fortify the new Church grounds. They are only 4% completed of the FORT
The Sea Witch travels to the southern coast of the Dark Yucatan following a simple map with crude markings supported by the Zealot's COMMUNE with their deity.
Party learns the Spanish are looking for same temple. Left in two parties the day before their arrival. Local provides alt route to entrance hidden behind a waterfall.
A thousand suns and Divine light helps the party slowly search the first third of the temple rooms. Gemstones, discarded snake skin up to lengths of 8 feet long and snake eggs (some that were taken by the crew)
Old Turtle summons 8 zombies to search for traps and come across a bone altar with an obsidian dagger on top. They decide they want the 500lb golden snake statue. They travel back with 6 zombies carrying the statue.
As they do, a horde of undead crash through and give chase. They trampled SinCity | Salty Seadog | Angelica and Bill | Salty Seadog | "Octojoe" (recently married on this voyage) They die in each others arms. But are brought back thanks to Prophet Tempus.
Old Turtle, using the mark from Awilix from a previous season, splits off and draws the horde away from the crew so they could escape. It worked but he catches a glimpse of the SPANISH FLEET, Ship of the lines, working into position to fire upon the anchored Sea Witch.
His last ritual, summoning the Kraken, is a fumble which causes an Ancient spirit to possess him. YIG, angered by the temple defilement, emanates a sickly snake-like cloud around Old Turtle, turning the jungle branches into snakes, raining hundreds of them onto the Sea Witch crew while undead Snake Guardians climb up on the decks.
Few minutes later a poisonous explosion of arcane energy erupts from Old Turtle and races across the horizon, leaving Old Turtle bleeding a green ichor-like substance from his eyes, nose,ears and mouth.
In the confusion and heavy haze now covering the region, the Sea Witch escapes the Spanish threat.
AFTERMATH:
At sea, Tempus tries to resurrect half of the crew that perished in the snake battle (20 crew died) Through 4 prayers and 3 uses of a Ritual, he was able to bring 7 back before the mystical energy became to much and consequences where triggered
A massive earthquake causes tsunami-like waves to violently rock the boat as Davy Jones reaches for the souls recently stolen. The temperature drops 50 degrees suddenly, ice and freezing rain makes holding on almost impossible.
Amazingly, all of the crew are able to stay aboard. All except, Bill | Capable Captain | Nerina "Tiger Eye", who was toss overboard believed lost to the violent storm
TREASURE:
Book - Anima Serpentis - 650s
3' Snake Skeleton made of Pure Silver - 1250s
A Golden Skull - 2500s
Various Gemstones - 150s
Gold Leaf Shavings - 150s
Golden Cobra Statue - 500lbs, 20,000s
Obsidian Dagger
"Prophet Tempus" learned CURSE OF YIG (lvl 1 &2)
Level One: Swallow the bone marrow of a serpent (Child of YIG) and eat the discarded snake skin gives the PC fangs of the serpent for 30 minutes. BITE: 1d10 + victim must pass Tough DR14 test or take 3d4 poison damage and become poisoned.
AFTER 30 MINS - PC must pass Tough DR14 test or become a member of the CULT OF YIG. Obey his commands and serve his Children until you transform into a serpentfolk within d20 days.
LEVEL TWO: Your bite is more potent. 1d10 damage but if the victim fails a Tough DR14 test, the limb (or closest to) that was bitten transforms into a serpent and attacks the victim at the start of each of your turns until the Victim either dies (the serpent then detaches and attacks the closest creature, including PC) or Kills the serpent (HP:5, victim takes half the damage) at which point the serpent detaches but the limb DOES NOT grow back.
The PC must make the same Tough DR14 test after 30 mins, like for level one. If failed, the PC turns into a serpentfolk in d12 days.