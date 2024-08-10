Bill | Salty Seadog | "Octojoe"
Bill | Salty Seadog | "Octojoe"
Swashbuckler, Aquatic Mutant Level 2
Character Bio and details (optional)
Joe is an ambitious duelist who seeks to be known as 'the fastest gun in the west.'
Following tales of the legendary Sea Witch, he was horrifically transformed into an octopus mutant on his first mission!
But, unique circumstances create unique opportunities.
Deceased (all that is left are his bones)
TDC Season
Character Event
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719