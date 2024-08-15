Crew
Haaldaar | Capable Captain | Jean-Baptiste "Gunpowder" Lefeu-Deceased
The Captain | Salty Seadog | Mr. Tieller "The Fisherman"-Deceased
Bill | Salty Seadog | Johan Knollez-Deceased
Bill | Salty Seadog | "Bucky"-Deceased
Summary
The Sea Witch sailed out of Tortuga towards a Maelstrom near the Abyss
Brother Murgis has had repeated visions. Tempus, the former leader of the Church of the Forsaken Seafarer who was brutally gunned down by the French at the Battle of Nassau, calls to him for help. The church has analyzed these visions and believes they now have a map to the underworld, Dave Jones Locker itself. Now that the church is being openly hunted by Spanish Conquistadors, the mission is clear. Go to purgatory and return Tempus to this realm.
Brother Murgis leads the crew of the Sea Witch into the heart of a Maelstrom to gain entrance to the Locker. After steering the Sea Witch into to Maelstrom, taking some damage in the process, Brother Murgis yells out a prayer that will let the ship and crew enter and survive for a short time in the Locker
Brother Murgis says the only way out of the locker is to have a Charon's Obal and he can then lead people out and presents the crew with 5 Obals. They will also need an Obal for anyone they want to retrieve
They find themselves sailing under the ocean and see the shattered remains of Meatsack (Undead Whale) in the distance. They must enter the dead whale to find Tempus and Mr. Quinns
Between them and the whale is a phantom version of The Rising Ghost
After a brief combat, where they releaser they can't do full damage to the ghost because of it's phantom nature they board it and face off with the lost crew of the ghost and the dead Count D'artagnan
The Captain | Salty Seadog | Mr. Tieller "The Fisherman"is killed by the hoards of dead sailors
Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufydis knocked out with a brain injury by the Count
Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch dying action is to set off a number of grenades that seriously hurt the Count but also kills Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd
Haaldaar | Capable Captain | Jean-Baptiste "Gunpowder" Lefeu gets the killing shot on the Count and the The Rising Ghost starts to vanish beneath their feet
They are able to retrieve the bodies of their fallen crewmen but are only able to revive Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch
The crew then leaves the Sea Witch and enters the month of the dead whale, only to find themselves on an island made up of the bodies facing:
Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte who is reliving the moment he died in front of the Risen Ghost and continuously reading the Necronomicon
The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings Who is releaving falling to the hordes of Undead in Nassau
Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock Who is reliving fighting the Guardian to protect her crewmates
and hordes of phantom sailors
They must defeat their former crewmates to be able to bring them back
Bill | Salty Seadog | Johan Knollez falls to the Phantom Hordes and Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock
Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch Falls to The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings
Haaldaar | Capable Captain | Jean-Baptiste "Gunpowder" Lefeu Falls to The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings
Bill | Salty Seadog | "Bucky" dies as James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten reads from the Necronomicon
James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten remains standing and defeats the phantoms retrieving Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte, The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings and Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock
Outcomes:
The Sea Witch gains -D6 White Coral Hull
James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten becomes a Legendary Captain for sailing into the Locker and back
The Crew of the Sea Witch becomes experienced
Haaldaar | Shepp "Scallywag" becomes an aquatic Mutant with A Turtle Shell
Bill | Salty Seadog | "Octojoe" becomes an Aquatic Mutant with Octopus tentacles
Scoot15 | Frederock "Night Eyes" Ballesdens becomes and Aquatic Mutant Anglefish
Leaving the Locker the Ship is hit by Davie Jones. It is said that he will come for any who have escaped his Locker.