The Sea Witch sailed out of Tortuga towards a Maelstrom near the Abyss

Brother Murgis has had repeated visions. Tempus, the former leader of the Church of the Forsaken Seafarer who was brutally gunned down by the French at the Battle of Nassau, calls to him for help. The church has analyzed these visions and believes they now have a map to the underworld, Dave Jones Locker itself. Now that the church is being openly hunted by Spanish Conquistadors, the mission is clear. Go to purgatory and return Tempus to this realm.

Brother Murgis leads the crew of the Sea Witch into the heart of a Maelstrom to gain entrance to the Locker. After steering the Sea Witch into to Maelstrom, taking some damage in the process, Brother Murgis yells out a prayer that will let the ship and crew enter and survive for a short time in the Locker

Brother Murgis says the only way out of the locker is to have a Charon's Obal and he can then lead people out and presents the crew with 5 Obals. They will also need an Obal for anyone they want to retrieve

They find themselves sailing under the ocean and see the shattered remains of Meatsack (Undead Whale) in the distance. They must enter the dead whale to find Tempus and Mr. Quinns

Between them and the whale is a phantom version of The Rising Ghost

After a brief combat, where they releaser they can't do full damage to the ghost because of it's phantom nature they board it and face off with the lost crew of the ghost and the dead Count D'artagnan

The Captain | Salty Seadog | Mr. Tieller "The Fisherman"is killed by the hoards of dead sailors

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufydis knocked out with a brain injury by the Count

Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch dying action is to set off a number of grenades that seriously hurt the Count but also kills Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd

Haaldaar | Capable Captain | Jean-Baptiste "Gunpowder" Lefeu gets the killing shot on the Count and the The Rising Ghost starts to vanish beneath their feet

They are able to retrieve the bodies of their fallen crewmen but are only able to revive Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch

The crew then leaves the Sea Witch and enters the month of the dead whale, only to find themselves on an island made up of the bodies facing: Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte who is reliving the moment he died in front of the Risen Ghost and continuously reading the Necronomicon

The Captain | Capable Captain | James "Mr. Quinns" Hawkings Who is releaving falling to the hordes of Undead in Nassau

Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock Who is reliving fighting the Guardian to protect her crewmates

and hordes of phantom sailors