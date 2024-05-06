I. Count D’Artagnan’s ship is infiltrated by pirates looking to kill Lady Penelope. The count has several necronomicon pages. Pirates push him over a balcony, but he survives the floor and several other attacks (including a call from the Ferryman).

II. The counts unkillable nature puts a target on the back of his head for many brethren members, resulting in 4 seperate assassination plots.

III. The count is finally killed during a suicide mission where a crew infiltrated the Rising Ghost with so many explosives to blow up its gun deck.

(IV. After death, players met the count again in the locker as they sought to rescue Tempus, who had died aboard the Rising Ghost)