Starting Location: Nassau Town
Cast:
Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd see also Eel journal (follow link)
Destination: The Rising Ghost a French vessel (1st Rate Ship of the Line) docked secretly along the coast and waiting for an escort Fleet to return to Petit-Goave
Goal: Find (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries and capture her with the intent of Sacrificing her to The Deep.
Locations
NPCs
Activity Report:
Plans are discussed about how best to board The Rising Ghost
Deception and guile are chosen, French Uniforms are acquired
Pyrates board The Rising Ghost, are confronted and escorted to the de facto Captain Count D'artagnan who has commandeered The Rising Ghost for his own uses.
Present are (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries Bodyguards, Stalia & Lacroix though her ladyship is not present herself. It appears a meeting was set to occur as two Pages from the Necronomicon are on display.
Count D'artagnan confronts Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton after recognizing her and refuting her 'Winning' of the Ball. (he secretly attended the Masquerade Ball) and combat ensues.
Count D'artagnan is briefly subdued with the aid of an alchemical concoction and is summarily tossed overboard while unconscious by Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton
Battle does not go in favour of the Pyrates and they eventually flee, leaping off the back balcony and plummeting to the water below after stealing the Pages from the Necronomicon.
Count D'artagnan survives his ordeal and during his escape is very nearly killed by Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton through the use of an Arcane Ritual.
In the aftermath The Sunken One contacts Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd directly to demand the Pages be brought to it immediately as they were intended for that purpose.