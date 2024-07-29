July 27/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count

Set Up

Following the Assault on Nassau, Count D'artagnan is fleeing with his tail between his legs. His crew is depleted, their confidence shaken. The Rising Ghost is severely damaged and in need of repairs. There has never been a better time to strike!

Summary

The stealthy approach failed and crew fought a short ship-to-ship battle with the Ghost, managing to cause solid damage and blowing a whole in the hull, before ramming their vessel into the Ghost and attempting to clamber aboard.

Jason | Thomas 'Mr Death' Blanc and Barlow swam in through the whole in the ships hull and began fighting their way up through the gunnery decks. Barlow used powerful rituals to cause the lungs of the French sailors to fill with water. Mr Death was eventually cut down by a French Gunnery Captain.

Barlow set fire to the powder stores on both gunnery decks destroying the rear of the rising ghost and causing it to sink, however a miscast of his arcane ritual caused the ice around the ship to freeze, holding the doomed vessel in place.

Barlow was joined by Teo | Salty Seadog | Eric Bleakley and Jason | Salty Seadog | Aohshet to make a final push to slay The Count. The Count met them on the deck and challenged Barlow to a duel to the death offering to take his surviving crew captive when he killed him.

A bloody battle ensued in which Barlow employed his arcane powers once more to fill the Counts lungs with water. Whilst choking to death the count slew Barlow but not before his fellow crewmen jumped to his aid, preventing (Dead)Father Ours from healing the count. The remaining crew were also killed, despite the interventions of the skeleton thralls - George, Cpt George, Georgina and Georgette.

With a final gasp the count toppled from the rails of the Rising Ghost to disappear beneath the waves.