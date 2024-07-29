Teo | Salty Seadog | Nico 'The Rejected'

Sorcerer

Nico, a proud sailor, once returned from the dead and brought back with him knowledge of necromancy. Always looking to show off and prove himself in a fight, he joined a captain vying for revenge over a French Count. He died honorably, in battle, but this time he was not rejected at death's door.
July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

No Activity

Summer 1715

No Activity

Fall 1715

No Activity

Winter 1716

No Activity

Spring 1716

No Activity

Summer 1716

No Activity

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719