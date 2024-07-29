Teo | Salty Seadog | Nico 'The Rejected'
Sorcerer
Nico, a proud sailor, once returned from the dead and brought back with him knowledge of necromancy. Always looking to show off and prove himself in a fight, he joined a captain vying for revenge over a French Count. He died honorably, in battle, but this time he was not rejected at death's door.
July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
No Activity
Spring 1715
No Activity
Summer 1715
No Activity
Fall 1715
No Activity
Winter 1716
No Activity
Spring 1716
No Activity
Summer 1716
No Activity
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719